Mazda3 Wins AJAC's Best Small Car in Canada for 2020

"Mazda extends its winning record in the Canadian Car of the Year awards by claiming the trophy for Best Small Car in Canada for 2020," said Stephanie Wallcraft, President of AJAC. "AJAC members represent the largest collective of automotive journalist expertise in the country, and their rigorous testing takes place on the roads and weather conditions found from coast to coast. For the Mazda3 to emerge as a winner after our members' months of objective assessment is a true achievement."

The Mazda3 is no stranger to AJAC awards, having won its segment award in five previous years, the most recent one being in 2018. Other finalists this year in the Small Car category were the Kia Forte/Forte5, and the Kia Soul. Mazda also had finalists in the Mid-Size Utility Vehicle category (CX-5), and the Large Utility Vehicle category (CX-9), both of which had won their respective categories two years running.

The all-new Mazda3 was completely redesigned for 2019, introducing a fourth generation of the award-winning compact car to the Canadian market exactly one year ago at the Montreal International Auto Show. The 2019 Mazda3 was the first of Mazda's new generation of products, followed by the first-ever CX-30 which is seeing its Canadian introduction at the auto show today. With a mature new interpretation of Kodo Design, Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture based on human-centric development, and the latest Skyactiv engines which allow intuitive control of vehicle speed in any situation, the new Mazda3 brings a new level of refinement and premium content to Mazda's best-selling compact car. Launching to critical acclaim from media and consumers across the country, the Mazda3 also won a number of other awards throughout the year on its way to this, the lead-up to the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year awards.

With a starting MSRP of $18,000 and available i-Activ all-wheel drive for the first time in the history of the Mazda3, there are even more reasons than ever for Canadians to love the re-imagined compact car. Mazda's evolved i-Activ AWD newly adds "four-wheel vertical load" detection and works in harmony with G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) to control torque distribution between the front and rear wheels. As a result, it is fully capable of responding faithfully to the driver's intentions, regardless of the driving scene. It also reduces overall mechanical loss by approximately 60% over the previous model and contributes to improved fuel economy. When equipped with AWD, the Skyactiv-G 2.5L also includes Cylinder Deactivation.

"I'm very proud that the members of AJAC have recognized the significant efforts put in by our designers and engineers, who work tirelessly to ensure that all of our products, including the new Mazda3, are designed with a focus on human sensibilities, alluring design, and driving dynamics that Mazda is known for", said David Klan, President, Mazda Canada. "The addition of all-wheel drive to the Mazda3 shows that we are always listening to our consumers to make sure that we are offering them exactly what their unique Canadian environment requires."

The AJAC Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards program offers some of the most coveted automotive awards available on the Canadian automotive landscape and represents the collective voice of Canada's top automotive experts. Vehicles are judged on a large variety of objective and subjective qualities, meaning there is no single factor that determines a win. Instead, the vehicle must represent an overall package of quality, value, comfort, fuel economy, and many other factors that are critical to the Canadian consumer.

