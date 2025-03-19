RICHMOND HILL, ON , March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Throughout history, Mazda has always stood for innovation and challenger spirit, taking the road less travelled to provide the right solution for our customers. Today, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) recognized Mazda's Large Platform MHEV Powertrains as the Best Technical Innovation in the 2025 AJAC Innovation Awards, which were announced at the 2025 Vancouver International Auto Show.

"Mazda made the unconventional decision to go with turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engines and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, as well as designing a new 8-speed transmission that uses a small electric motor rather than a conventional torque converter," said Graham Heeps, Chair, AJAC Innovation Awards. "The AJAC Innovation Awards jurors loved that this delivered benefits in several areas: boosting efficiency, improving acceleration from rest and smoothing out gearchanges, while enhancing both driving dynamics and frontal crash safety."

In an era when the automotive industry is abandoning six-cylinder engines for downsized, turbocharged engines, Mazda made a bold decision to design and engineer a clean-slate, inline-six-cylinder engine with mild hybrid electrification for our new Large Platform vehicles, including the CX-70 and CX-90 sold in Canada. This right-sized powertrain provides two different levels of power and performance to compete smartly in the mainstream segment with the standard output version and go head-to-head against competition in the premium segment with a high-power version of the 3.3L I6 MHEV turbocharged engine, while providing real-world fuel efficiency in both models that exceeds most competitors.

"Technical innovation has always been at the core of Mazda, and over the years that innovation has produced many great chapters in our history," said David Klan, President and CEO, Mazda Canada. "Mazda has always designed vehicles first with human centricity to help improve the lives of our customers, and we are grateful to be recognized by AJAC with this award."

