AJAC journalists gave the MX-5 high scores for vehicle dynamics, which includes steering, handling, and braking effectiveness and feel, the hallmark characteristics that have made the MX-5 so fun to drive on road and track for over a million happy owners all over the world. With this win, the MX-5 is eligible for the overall 2022 Canadian Car of the Year award, which will be announced by AJAC in the coming weeks.

"The MX-5 is the soul of Mazda and is the enduring symbol of everything our company stands for," said David Klan, President and CEO, Mazda Canada. "After 33 years, the recipe for what makes the MX-5 so successful remains unchanged, and we are thrilled to accept this recognition from the experts at AJAC."

The fourth-generation MX-5 was completely redesigned in 2016, and in the years since, has benefited from Mazda's philosophy of constant product updates, never settling for good enough. For 2022, the MX-5 received yet another update that could only come from the engineering minds at Mazda. Kinetic Posture Control (KPC) provides a more integrated and stable turning posture even when cornering at high speed, while utilizing the MX-5's suspension structure that works smoothly in everyday settings, without adding a single gram of weight.

The MX-5 is available in classic soft top and modern retractable fastback (RF) form, providing different open top experiences for every driver. A 2.0-litre engine pushes 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, creating a well-balanced and lightweight sports car with an outstanding power-to-weight ratio that provides unequalled driving enjoyment on just about any road.

The AJAC Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards program offers some of the most coveted automotive awards available on the Canadian automotive landscape and represents the collective voice of Canada's top automotive experts. This year, vehicles in thirteen categories were judged on a large variety of objective and subjective qualities, meaning there is no single factor that determines a win. In order to win a category, vehicles must represent an overall package of quality, value, comfort, fuel economy, and many other factors that are important to Canadian consumers.

Coming off back-to-back Canadian Car of the Year wins in 2020 and 2021, the Mazda3 was also a finalist in the Best Small Car category of this year's awards, along with the Mazda CX-30, which was a finalist in its category, Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]