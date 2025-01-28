RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Mazda Canada Inc. proudly announces that through its ongoing Mazda Legends Campaign, the organization and its Retailers have collectively distributed over $3 million in donations among their communities.

Since its launch in 2021, the Mazda Legends Campaign has reflected the brand's commitment to fostering a brighter future through the power of community. With a focus on recognizing everyday heroes, the program appoints Mazda Retailers as the decision-makers of their community's donation, ensuring the funds go to a respected "local legend".

Food bank volunteers packing boxes full of donated goods. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

"At Mazda, we are driven by a deep-rooted responsibility to uplift the communities we serve," says Amy Fleming, Mazda Canada's Senior Director & COO. "We invest in local changemakers because we believe they are key to driving authentic, meaningful change; empowering those who are deeply connected to their communities helps us ensure solutions are relevant, sustainable, and tailored to the unique needs of each community."

What began as a post-pandemic program to support and reopen small businesses across the country has since grown into a dynamic, ongoing movement dedicated to giving back to causes that strengthen resilience within communities. Mazda Retailers have selected Legends that contribute to a wide range of causes, including:

Youth Wellbeing & Development: Positively impacting the lives of youth, with examples such as volunteering in programs around sports, mentorship, community-building and supporting youth facing illness, disabilities, or other challenges.

Positively impacting the lives of youth, with examples such as volunteering in programs around sports, mentorship, community-building and supporting youth facing illness, disabilities, or other challenges. Food Insecurity: Fundraising and/or volunteering with food banks to help individuals and families facing hunger or economic hardship.

Fundraising and/or volunteering with food banks to help individuals and families facing hunger or economic hardship. Supporting Vulnerable Populations: Supporting individuals with special needs, those experiencing illness or addictions, homeless populations, and women facing domestic violence.

In 2025, Mazda Canada Inc. remains dedicated to celebrating community members who choose to be legendary.

To learn more about the Mazda Legends program, visit the Mazda Legends page on Mazda.ca

