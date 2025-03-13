RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has announced the winners of its 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards and Mazda is proud to receive eight TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, more of the absolute highest award in vehicle safety than any other brand. The awarded vehicles include the 2025 model year Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-50 including CX-50 Hybrid, CX-70, CX-70 PHEV, CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV.

To earn these esteemed awards, vehicles must achieve top ratings in IIHS's front and side crash tests, pedestrian front crash prevention assessments and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights. With each year IIHS strengthens the award criteria, making the 2025 awards program the toughest yet.

"The success of our awards program depends on automakers' commitment to safety," IIHS President David Harkey said. "Kudos to Mazda for meeting this challenge with eight TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners, the most of any brand."

Mazda has risen to the top through outstanding performance in IIHS's newest crash test that requires heightened rear seat occupant protection, with all tested models earning a top, Good rating. It was accomplished through the addition of rear seat belt pretensioners and load limiters and advanced airbags to our already robust structures, which Mazda proudly offers as standard equipment across all models. For Mazda, making safer cars is about more than just protecting the people riding in them. In our approach to advanced crash avoidance technologies, Mazda has also ensured that our crash avoidance systems are tuned to consider pedestrians in a variety of lighting conditions.

"Mazda's challenger spirit and pursuit of eliminating traffic fatalities keeps us dedicated to making our vehicles ever safer for our customers and their passengers," said MCI President and CEO David Klan. "These awards are not our end goal, but as IIHS keeps raising the bar for safety, we too continually challenge ourselves to stay ahead of the curve, and the results here speak for themselves."

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

