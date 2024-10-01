MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 6,745 vehicles, representing an increase of 21.4 percent versus September 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 55,153, which is an increase of 26.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

SEPTEMBER AND Q3 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-50 sets all-time monthly record and registers YOY increase of 38.8 percent. Q3 sales were up 75.3 over Q3 2023.
  • CX-90 enjoyed record sales in August, with an increase of 88.1 percent, and set a new benchmark in Q3 with an increase of 77.1 percent YOY.
  • MX-5 sales were hot this summer, with a Q3 increase of 44.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023.  
  • CX-30 sales jumped by 55.8 percent YOY and are up 57.5 in Q3.
  • Best Q3 full line sales result in 16 years, recording an increase of 42.7 percent versus Q3 2023.

September

September

YOY

YTD   

YTD   

YOY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Mazda3

867

1,050

-17.4 %

7,797

7,745

0.7 %

MX-5

59

56

5.4 %

957

968

-1.1 %

Passenger Car

926

1,106

-16.3 %

8,754

8,713

0.5 %

CX-30

891

572

55.8 %

10,824

8,379

29.2 %

CX-5

2,540

2,458

3.3 %

19,669

17,773

10.7 %

CX-50

1,051

757

38.8 %

7,822

3,646

114.5 %

CX-70

309

-

0.0 %

2,019

-

0.0 %

CX-9

0

30

-100.0 %

29

2,008

-98.6 %

CX-90

1,025

545

88.1 %

5,772

2,690

114.6 %

MX-30

3

88

-96.6 %

264

574

-54.0 %

Light Truck

5,819

4,450

30.8 %

46,399

35,070

32.3 %

MAZDA TOTAL

6,745

5,556

21.4 %

55,153

43,783

26.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

