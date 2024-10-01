MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2024

Oct 01, 2024, 12:04 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 6,745 vehicles, representing an increase of 21.4 percent versus September 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 55,153, which is an increase of 26.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
SEPTEMBER AND Q3 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-50 sets all-time monthly record and registers YOY increase of 38.8 percent. Q3 sales were up 75.3 over Q3 2023.
- CX-90 enjoyed record sales in August, with an increase of 88.1 percent, and set a new benchmark in Q3 with an increase of 77.1 percent YOY.
- MX-5 sales were hot this summer, with a Q3 increase of 44.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
- CX-30 sales jumped by 55.8 percent YOY and are up 57.5 in Q3.
- Best Q3 full line sales result in 16 years, recording an increase of 42.7 percent versus Q3 2023.
|
September
|
September
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
867
|
1,050
|
-17.4 %
|
7,797
|
7,745
|
0.7 %
|
MX-5
|
59
|
56
|
5.4 %
|
957
|
968
|
-1.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
926
|
1,106
|
-16.3 %
|
8,754
|
8,713
|
0.5 %
|
CX-30
|
891
|
572
|
55.8 %
|
10,824
|
8,379
|
29.2 %
|
CX-5
|
2,540
|
2,458
|
3.3 %
|
19,669
|
17,773
|
10.7 %
|
CX-50
|
1,051
|
757
|
38.8 %
|
7,822
|
3,646
|
114.5 %
|
CX-70
|
309
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
2,019
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
30
|
-100.0 %
|
29
|
2,008
|
-98.6 %
|
CX-90
|
1,025
|
545
|
88.1 %
|
5,772
|
2,690
|
114.6 %
|
MX-30
|
3
|
88
|
-96.6 %
|
264
|
574
|
-54.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
5,819
|
4,450
|
30.8 %
|
46,399
|
35,070
|
32.3 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,745
|
5,556
|
21.4 %
|
55,153
|
43,783
|
26.0 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
