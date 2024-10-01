MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR SEPTEMBER 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 6,745 vehicles, representing an increase of 21.4 percent versus September 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 55,153, which is an increase of 26.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

SEPTEMBER AND Q3 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 sets all-time monthly record and registers YOY increase of 38.8 percent. Q3 sales were up 75.3 over Q3 2023.

CX-90 enjoyed record sales in August, with an increase of 88.1 percent, and set a new benchmark in Q3 with an increase of 77.1 percent YOY.

MX-5 sales were hot this summer, with a Q3 increase of 44.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

CX-30 sales jumped by 55.8 percent YOY and are up 57.5 in Q3.

Best Q3 full line sales result in 16 years, recording an increase of 42.7 percent versus Q3 2023.



September September YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 867 1,050 -17.4 % 7,797 7,745 0.7 % MX-5 59 56 5.4 % 957 968 -1.1 % Passenger Car 926 1,106 -16.3 % 8,754 8,713 0.5 % CX-30 891 572 55.8 % 10,824 8,379 29.2 % CX-5 2,540 2,458 3.3 % 19,669 17,773 10.7 % CX-50 1,051 757 38.8 % 7,822 3,646 114.5 % CX-70 309 - 0.0 % 2,019 - 0.0 % CX-9 0 30 -100.0 % 29 2,008 -98.6 % CX-90 1,025 545 88.1 % 5,772 2,690 114.6 % MX-30 3 88 -96.6 % 264 574 -54.0 % Light Truck 5,819 4,450 30.8 % 46,399 35,070 32.3 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,745 5,556 21.4 % 55,153 43,783 26.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

