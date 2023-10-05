RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,556 vehicles, representing an increase of 13.5 percent versus September 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 43,783, which is an increase of 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In September, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the 2024 CX-90 and CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) have been awarded its highest safety rating, the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-50 models have all earned the 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award.

SEPTEMBER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 sales jumped 206.5 percent, setting a new record for highest single-month sales.

MX-30 sales increased 29.4 percent compared to the same time last year.

MX-5 records best September sales since 2015, with sales increasing 5.7 percent vs September 2022 .

. Sales of Mazda's popular sedan, Mazda3, climbed 98.1 percent year-over-year.

CX-90 sales continue to impress, surpassing CX-9's best overall monthly sales for a sixth consecutive month.



September September YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 1,050 530 98.1 % 7,745 6,454 20.0 % MX-5 56 53 5.7 % 968 533 81.6 % Passenger Car 1,106 583 89.7 % 8,713 6,987 24.7 % CX-3 0 15 -100.0 % 0 3,050 -100.0 % CX-30 572 864 -33.8 % 8,379 5,509 52.1 % CX-5 2,458 2,739 -10.3 % 17,773 18,768 -5.3 % CX-50 757 247 206.5 % 3,646 1,671 118.2 % CX-9 30 380 -92.1 % 2,008 3,404 -41.0 % CX-90 545 - 0.0 % 2,690 - 0.0 % MX-30 88 68 29.4 % 574 622 -7.7 % Light Truck 4,450 4,313 3.2 % 35,070 33,024 6.2 % MAZDA TOTAL 5,556 4,896 13.5 % 43,783 40,011 9.4 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

