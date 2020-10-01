Mazda Canada reports sales for September 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,907 vehicles, representing an increase of 1.1 percent versus September 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 41,634, which is a decrease of 19.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

KEY SEPTEMBER SALES NOTES:

CX-9 enjoyed solid year-over-year growth with an increase of 23.3 percent compared to the same month last year.

CX-30 made a strong contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 7.0 percent versus September 2019 .



September September YOY YTD YTD YOY

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mazda3 1,528 1,669 -8.4% 9,775 17,195 -43.2% Mazda6 67 113 -40.7% 829 1,130 -26.6% MX-5 22 52 -57.7% 505 724 -30.2% Passenger Car 1,617 1,834 -11.8% 11,109 19,049 -41.7% CX-3 426 1,084 -60.7% 4,425 8,357 -47.1% CX-30 1,205 - - 6,453 - - CX-5 2,283 2,620 -12.9% 17,024 20,845 -18.3% CX-9 376 305 23.3% 2,623 3,166 -17.2% Light Truck 4,290 4,009 7.0% 30,525 32,368 -5.7% MAZDA TOTAL 5,907 5,843 1.1% 41,634 51,417 -19.0%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

