Mazda Canada reports sales for September 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,907 vehicles, representing an increase of 1.1 percent versus September 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 41,634, which is a decrease of 19.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

KEY SEPTEMBER SALES NOTES:

  • CX-9 enjoyed solid year-over-year growth with an increase of 23.3 percent compared to the same month last year.
  • CX-30 made a strong contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 7.0 percent versus September 2019.

Mazda3

1,528

1,669

-8.4%

9,775

17,195

-43.2%

Mazda6

67

113

-40.7%

829

1,130

-26.6%

MX-5

22

52

-57.7%

505

724

-30.2%

Passenger Car

1,617

1,834

-11.8%

11,109

19,049

-41.7%

CX-3

426

1,084

-60.7%

4,425

8,357

-47.1%

CX-30

1,205

-

-

6,453

-

-

CX-5

2,283

2,620

-12.9%

17,024

20,845

-18.3%

CX-9

376

305

23.3%

2,623

3,166

-17.2%

Light Truck

4,290

4,009

7.0%

30,525

32,368

-5.7%

MAZDA TOTAL

5,907

5,843

1.1%

41,634

51,417

-19.0%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

