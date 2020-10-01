Mazda Canada reports sales for September 2020
Oct 01, 2020, 17:27 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,907 vehicles, representing an increase of 1.1 percent versus September 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 41,634, which is a decrease of 19.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
KEY SEPTEMBER SALES NOTES:
- CX-9 enjoyed solid year-over-year growth with an increase of 23.3 percent compared to the same month last year.
- CX-30 made a strong contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 7.0 percent versus September 2019.
|
September
|
September
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,528
|
1,669
|
-8.4%
|
9,775
|
17,195
|
-43.2%
|
Mazda6
|
67
|
113
|
-40.7%
|
829
|
1,130
|
-26.6%
|
MX-5
|
22
|
52
|
-57.7%
|
505
|
724
|
-30.2%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,617
|
1,834
|
-11.8%
|
11,109
|
19,049
|
-41.7%
|
CX-3
|
426
|
1,084
|
-60.7%
|
4,425
|
8,357
|
-47.1%
|
CX-30
|
1,205
|
-
|
-
|
6,453
|
-
|
-
|
CX-5
|
2,283
|
2,620
|
-12.9%
|
17,024
|
20,845
|
-18.3%
|
CX-9
|
376
|
305
|
23.3%
|
2,623
|
3,166
|
-17.2%
|
Light Truck
|
4,290
|
4,009
|
7.0%
|
30,525
|
32,368
|
-5.7%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,907
|
5,843
|
1.1%
|
41,634
|
51,417
|
-19.0%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167