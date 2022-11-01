RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 4,057 vehicles, representing a decrease of 16.1 percent versus October 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 44,068, which is a decrease of 23.1 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

OCTOBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

MX-30 EV sales increased 37 percent year-over-year

MX-5 records best October sales since 2008, with sales jumping 510 percent vs October 2021

CX-9 sales were up 17.3 percent versus the same time last year, recording fifth consecutive month of YOY growth



October October YOY YTD YTD YOY

2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Mazda3 648 1,114 -41.8 % 7,102 10,556 -32.7 % MX-5 61 10 510.0 % 594 975 -39.1 % Passenger Car 709 1,185 -40.2 % 7,696 12,894 -40.3 % CX-3 0 277 -100.0 % 3,050 5,032 -39.4 % CX-30 464 804 -42.3 % 5,973 10,760 -44.5 % CX-5 2,182 2,243 -2.7 % 20,950 24,185 -13.4 % CX-50 304 0 0.0 % 1,975 0 0.0 % CX-9 298 254 17.3 % 3,702 4,334 -14.6 % MX-30 100 73 37.0 % 722 73 889.0 % Light Truck 3,348 3,651 -8.3 % 36,372 44,384 -18.1 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,057 4,836 -16.1 % 44,068 57,278 -23.1 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

