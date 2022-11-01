MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR OCTOBER 2022 Français

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 4,057 vehicles, representing a decrease of 16.1 percent versus October 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 44,068, which is a decrease of 23.1 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

OCTOBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • MX-30 EV sales increased 37 percent year-over-year
  • MX-5 records best October sales since 2008, with sales jumping 510 percent vs October 2021
  • CX-9 sales were up 17.3 percent versus the same time last year, recording fifth consecutive month of YOY growth

October

October 

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 

2022

2021

Change 

2022

2021

Change 

Mazda3 

648

1,114

-41.8 %

7,102

10,556

-32.7 %

MX-5 

61

10

510.0 %

594

975

-39.1 %

Passenger Car 

709

1,185

-40.2 %

7,696

12,894

-40.3 %

CX-3 

0

277

-100.0 %

3,050

5,032

-39.4 %

CX-30 

464

804

-42.3 %

5,973

10,760

-44.5 %

CX-5 

2,182

2,243

-2.7 %

20,950

24,185

-13.4 %

CX-50 

304

0

0.0 %

1,975

0

0.0 %

CX-9

298

254

17.3 %

3,702

4,334

-14.6 %

MX-30

100

73

37.0 %

722

73

889.0 %

Light Truck 

3,348

3,651

-8.3 %

36,372

44,384

-18.1 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

4,057

4,836

-16.1 %

44,068

57,278

-23.1 %







Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

