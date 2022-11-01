Nov 01, 2022, 16:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported October sales of 4,057 vehicles, representing a decrease of 16.1 percent versus October 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 44,068, which is a decrease of 23.1 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
OCTOBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- MX-30 EV sales increased 37 percent year-over-year
- MX-5 records best October sales since 2008, with sales jumping 510 percent vs October 2021
- CX-9 sales were up 17.3 percent versus the same time last year, recording fifth consecutive month of YOY growth
|
October
|
October
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
648
|
1,114
|
-41.8 %
|
7,102
|
10,556
|
-32.7 %
|
MX-5
|
61
|
10
|
510.0 %
|
594
|
975
|
-39.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
709
|
1,185
|
-40.2 %
|
7,696
|
12,894
|
-40.3 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
277
|
-100.0 %
|
3,050
|
5,032
|
-39.4 %
|
CX-30
|
464
|
804
|
-42.3 %
|
5,973
|
10,760
|
-44.5 %
|
CX-5
|
2,182
|
2,243
|
-2.7 %
|
20,950
|
24,185
|
-13.4 %
|
CX-50
|
304
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
1,975
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
298
|
254
|
17.3 %
|
3,702
|
4,334
|
-14.6 %
|
MX-30
|
100
|
73
|
37.0 %
|
722
|
73
|
889.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
3,348
|
3,651
|
-8.3 %
|
36,372
|
44,384
|
-18.1 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,057
|
4,836
|
-16.1 %
|
44,068
|
57,278
|
-23.1 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
Share this article