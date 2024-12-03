MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2024

News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Dec 03, 2024, 10:55 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,699 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.3 percent versus November 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 67,660, which is an increase of 24.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
The all-new CX-50 Hybrid arrived at Mazda retailers across the country in November, marking the sales start of Mazda's first strong hybrid model, joining the electrified lineup which also includes the CX-70 and CX-90 mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings.
NOVEMBER 2024 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-50 records best November sales, with sales growing 61.4 percent vs November 2023.
- CX-30 sets a new benchmark for November as well, with YOY growth of 286.0 percent.
- MX-5 sales rose by 37.5 percent compared to the same time last year.
|
November
|
November
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
745
|
1,085
|
-31.3 %
|
9,639
|
10,097
|
-4.5 %
|
MX-5
|
22
|
16
|
37.5 %
|
1,032
|
1,026
|
0.6 %
|
Passenger Car
|
767
|
1,101
|
-30.3 %
|
10,671
|
11,123
|
-4.1 %
|
CX-30
|
1,374
|
356
|
286.0 %
|
13,257
|
9,431
|
40.6 %
|
CX-5
|
1,584
|
1,892
|
-16.3 %
|
23,431
|
21,691
|
8.0 %
|
CX-50
|
1,122
|
695
|
61.4 %
|
9,912
|
5,091
|
94.7 %
|
CX-70
|
311
|
-
|
-
|
2,814
|
-
|
-
|
CX-9
|
0
|
14
|
-100.0 %
|
29
|
2,053
|
-98.6 %
|
CX-90
|
537
|
852
|
-37.0 %
|
7,277
|
4,134
|
76.0 %
|
MX-30
|
4
|
33
|
-87.9 %
|
269
|
653
|
-58.8 %
|
Light Truck
|
4,932
|
3,842
|
28.4 %
|
56,989
|
43,053
|
32.4 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,699
|
4,943
|
15.3 %
|
67,660
|
54,176
|
24.9 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
Share this article