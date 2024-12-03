MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2024

Mazda Canada Inc.

Dec 03, 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,699 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.3 percent versus November 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 67,660, which is an increase of 24.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The all-new CX-50 Hybrid arrived at Mazda retailers across the country in November, marking the sales start of Mazda's first strong hybrid model, joining the electrified lineup which also includes the CX-70 and CX-90 mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings.

NOVEMBER 2024 SALES HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • CX-50 records best November sales, with sales growing 61.4 percent vs November 2023.
  • CX-30 sets a new benchmark for November as well, with YOY growth of 286.0 percent.
  • MX-5 sales rose by 37.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

November

November

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 

2024

2023

Change 

2024

2023

Change 

Mazda3 

745

1,085

-31.3 %

9,639

10,097

-4.5 %

MX-5 

22

16

37.5 %

1,032

1,026

0.6 %

Passenger Car 

767

1,101

-30.3 %

10,671

11,123

-4.1 %

CX-30 

1,374

356

286.0 %

13,257

9,431

40.6 %

CX-5 

1,584

1,892

-16.3 %

23,431

21,691

8.0 %

CX-50 

1,122

695

61.4 %

9,912

5,091

94.7 %

CX-70

311

-

-

2,814

-

-

CX-9

0

14

-100.0 %

29

2,053

-98.6 %

CX-90

537

852

-37.0 %

7,277

4,134

76.0 %

MX-30

4

33

-87.9 %

269

653

-58.8 %

Light Truck 

4,932

3,842

28.4 %

56,989

43,053

32.4 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

5,699

4,943

15.3 %

67,660

54,176

24.9 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

