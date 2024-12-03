MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2024

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 5,699 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.3 percent versus November 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 67,660, which is an increase of 24.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The all-new CX-50 Hybrid arrived at Mazda retailers across the country in November, marking the sales start of Mazda's first strong hybrid model, joining the electrified lineup which also includes the CX-70 and CX-90 mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings.

NOVEMBER 2024 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 records best November sales, with sales growing 61.4 percent vs November 2023 .

. CX-30 sets a new benchmark for November as well, with YOY growth of 286.0 percent.

MX-5 sales rose by 37.5 percent compared to the same time last year.



November November YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 745 1,085 -31.3 % 9,639 10,097 -4.5 % MX-5 22 16 37.5 % 1,032 1,026 0.6 % Passenger Car 767 1,101 -30.3 % 10,671 11,123 -4.1 % CX-30 1,374 356 286.0 % 13,257 9,431 40.6 % CX-5 1,584 1,892 -16.3 % 23,431 21,691 8.0 % CX-50 1,122 695 61.4 % 9,912 5,091 94.7 % CX-70 311 - - 2,814 - - CX-9 0 14 -100.0 % 29 2,053 -98.6 % CX-90 537 852 -37.0 % 7,277 4,134 76.0 % MX-30 4 33 -87.9 % 269 653 -58.8 % Light Truck 4,932 3,842 28.4 % 56,989 43,053 32.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 5,699 4,943 15.3 % 67,660 54,176 24.9 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

