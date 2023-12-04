MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 4,943 vehicles, representing an increase of 61.2 percent versus November 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 54,176, which is an increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

NOVEMBER 2023 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda3 sales jump 101.7 percent compared to November 2022 .

. CX-50 sales increased 288.3 percent vs the same time last year, setting new sales record for November.

CX-90 sets a new benchmark, exceeding the record for single-month CX-9 sales after only seven months on sale.

CX-30 sales rose by 27.1 percent and are up over 50 percent YTD.

CX-5 also pulled out a win, growing sales by 6.1 percent YOY.



November November YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 1,085 538 101.7 % 10,097 7,640 32.2 % MX-5 16 47 -66.0 % 1,026 641 60.1 % Passenger Car 1,101 585 88.2 % 11,123 8,281 34.3 % CX-3 0 0 0.0 % 0 3,050 -100.0 % CX-30 356 280 27.1 % 9,431 6,253 50.8 % CX-5 1,892 1,783 6.1 % 21,691 22,733 -4.6 % CX-50 695 179 288.3 % 5,091 2,154 136.4 % CX-9 14 194 -92.8 % 2,053 3,896 -47.3 % MX-30 33 46 -28.3 % 653 768 -15.0 % CX-90 852 - 0.0 % 4,134 - 0.0 % Light Truck 3,842 2,482 54.8 % 43,053 38,854 10.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,943 3,067 61.2 % 54,176 47,135 14.9 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

