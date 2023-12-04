MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2023

04 Dec, 2023, 16:18 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 4,943 vehicles, representing an increase of 61.2 percent versus November 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 54,176, which is an increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
NOVEMBER 2023 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda3 sales jump 101.7 percent compared to November 2022.
- CX-50 sales increased 288.3 percent vs the same time last year, setting new sales record for November.
- CX-90 sets a new benchmark, exceeding the record for single-month CX-9 sales after only seven months on sale.
- CX-30 sales rose by 27.1 percent and are up over 50 percent YTD.
- CX-5 also pulled out a win, growing sales by 6.1 percent YOY.
|
November
|
November
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,085
|
538
|
101.7 %
|
10,097
|
7,640
|
32.2 %
|
MX-5
|
16
|
47
|
-66.0 %
|
1,026
|
641
|
60.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,101
|
585
|
88.2 %
|
11,123
|
8,281
|
34.3 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
0
|
3,050
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-30
|
356
|
280
|
27.1 %
|
9,431
|
6,253
|
50.8 %
|
CX-5
|
1,892
|
1,783
|
6.1 %
|
21,691
|
22,733
|
-4.6 %
|
CX-50
|
695
|
179
|
288.3 %
|
5,091
|
2,154
|
136.4 %
|
CX-9
|
14
|
194
|
-92.8 %
|
2,053
|
3,896
|
-47.3 %
|
MX-30
|
33
|
46
|
-28.3 %
|
653
|
768
|
-15.0 %
|
CX-90
|
852
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
4,134
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
Light Truck
|
3,842
|
2,482
|
54.8 %
|
43,053
|
38,854
|
10.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,943
|
3,067
|
61.2 %
|
54,176
|
47,135
|
14.9 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
