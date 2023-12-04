MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 4,943 vehicles, representing an increase of 61.2 percent versus November 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 54,176, which is an increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

NOVEMBER 2023 SALES HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • Mazda3 sales jump 101.7 percent compared to November 2022.
  • CX-50 sales increased 288.3 percent vs the same time last year, setting new sales record for November.
  • CX-90 sets a new benchmark, exceeding the record for single-month CX-9 sales after only seven months on sale.
  • CX-30 sales rose by 27.1 percent and are up over 50 percent YTD.
  • CX-5 also pulled out a win, growing sales by 6.1 percent YOY.

November

November 

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 

2023

2022

Change 

2023

2022

Change 

Mazda3 

1,085

538

101.7 %

10,097

7,640

32.2 %

MX-5 

16

47

-66.0 %

1,026

641

60.1 %

Passenger Car 

1,101

585

88.2 %

11,123

8,281

34.3 %

CX-3 

0

0

0.0 %

0

3,050

-100.0 %

CX-30 

356

280

27.1 %

9,431

6,253

50.8 %

CX-5 

1,892

1,783

6.1 %

21,691

22,733

-4.6 %

CX-50 

695

179

288.3 %

5,091

2,154

136.4 %

CX-9

14

194

-92.8 %

2,053

3,896

-47.3 %

MX-30

33

46

-28.3 %

653

768

-15.0 %

CX-90

852

-

0.0 %

4,134

-

0.0 %

Light Truck 

3,842

2,482

54.8 %

43,053

38,854

10.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

4,943

3,067

61.2 %

54,176

47,135

14.9 %







Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

