Mazda Canada Inc.

Jun 04, 2024, 08:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,908 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.8 percent versus May 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,475, which is an increase of 19.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

MAY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-50 finished the month with strong results, up 158.4 percent year-over-year, and set a new all-time monthly benchmark.

  • Even with a strong start out of the gate one year ago, the CX-90 topped last year's figure by a stout 34.0 percent.

  • Mazda3 sales were up 37.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

  • MX-5 sets the pace with the best May sales in 16 years, up 39.5 percent YOY.

  • The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the 2025 CX-70 and CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) have both received the prestigious 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award.

May

May

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Mazda3

1,257

914

37.5 %

4,387

4,068

7.8 %

MX-5

240

172

39.5 %

585

683

-14.3 %

Passenger Car

1,497

1,086

37.8 %

4,972

4,751

4.7 %

CX-30

1,223

1,394

-12.3 %

5,746

5,352

7.4 %

CX-5

2,152

2,829

-23.9 %

8,948

8,398

6.5 %

CX-50

1,005

389

158.4 %

3,809

1,404

171.3 %

CX-70

437

0

-

500

0

-

CX-9

0

272

-100.0 %

29

1,642

-98.2 %

CX-90

587

438

34.0 %

2,365

438

440.0 %

MX-30

7

59

-88.1 %

106

267

-60.3 %

Light Truck

5,411

5,381

0.6 %

21,503

17,501

22.9 %

MAZDA TOTAL

6,908

6,467

6.8 %

26,475

22,252

19.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected], Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

