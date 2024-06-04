RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,908 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.8 percent versus May 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,475, which is an increase of 19.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

MAY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 finished the month with strong results, up 158.4 percent year-over-year, and set a new all-time monthly benchmark.





Even with a strong start out of the gate one year ago, the CX-90 topped last year's figure by a stout 34.0 percent.





Mazda3 sales were up 37.5 percent compared to the same time last year.





MX-5 sets the pace with the best May sales in 16 years, up 39.5 percent YOY.





The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the 2025 CX-70 and CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) have both received the prestigious 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award.



May May YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 1,257 914 37.5 % 4,387 4,068 7.8 % MX-5 240 172 39.5 % 585 683 -14.3 % Passenger Car 1,497 1,086 37.8 % 4,972 4,751 4.7 % CX-30 1,223 1,394 -12.3 % 5,746 5,352 7.4 % CX-5 2,152 2,829 -23.9 % 8,948 8,398 6.5 % CX-50 1,005 389 158.4 % 3,809 1,404 171.3 % CX-70 437 0 - 500 0 - CX-9 0 272 -100.0 % 29 1,642 -98.2 % CX-90 587 438 34.0 % 2,365 438 440.0 % MX-30 7 59 -88.1 % 106 267 -60.3 % Light Truck 5,411 5,381 0.6 % 21,503 17,501 22.9 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,908 6,467 6.8 % 26,475 22,252 19.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

