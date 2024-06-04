Jun 04, 2024, 08:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,908 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.8 percent versus May 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 26,475, which is an increase of 19.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
MAY 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-50 finished the month with strong results, up 158.4 percent year-over-year, and set a new all-time monthly benchmark.
- Even with a strong start out of the gate one year ago, the CX-90 topped last year's figure by a stout 34.0 percent.
- Mazda3 sales were up 37.5 percent compared to the same time last year.
- MX-5 sets the pace with the best May sales in 16 years, up 39.5 percent YOY.
- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the 2025 CX-70 and CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) have both received the prestigious 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award.
|
May
|
May
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,257
|
914
|
37.5 %
|
4,387
|
4,068
|
7.8 %
|
MX-5
|
240
|
172
|
39.5 %
|
585
|
683
|
-14.3 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,497
|
1,086
|
37.8 %
|
4,972
|
4,751
|
4.7 %
|
CX-30
|
1,223
|
1,394
|
-12.3 %
|
5,746
|
5,352
|
7.4 %
|
CX-5
|
2,152
|
2,829
|
-23.9 %
|
8,948
|
8,398
|
6.5 %
|
CX-50
|
1,005
|
389
|
158.4 %
|
3,809
|
1,404
|
171.3 %
|
CX-70
|
437
|
0
|
-
|
500
|
0
|
-
|
CX-9
|
0
|
272
|
-100.0 %
|
29
|
1,642
|
-98.2 %
|
CX-90
|
587
|
438
|
34.0 %
|
2,365
|
438
|
440.0 %
|
MX-30
|
7
|
59
|
-88.1 %
|
106
|
267
|
-60.3 %
|
Light Truck
|
5,411
|
5,381
|
0.6 %
|
21,503
|
17,501
|
22.9 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,908
|
6,467
|
6.8 %
|
26,475
|
22,252
|
19.0 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected], Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
