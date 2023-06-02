MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,467 vehicles, representing an increase of 62.7 percent versus May 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 22,252, which is a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

MAY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda3 finished the month with strong results, up 105.9% year-over-year.

In an exceptional achievement, the CX-5 sales saw an increase of 73.7% compared to May 2022 . This record-breaking figure represents the highest number of CX-5 sales recorded during the month of May.

. This record-breaking figure represents the highest number of CX-5 sales recorded during the month of May. The CX-30 reaches a four-year high in the month of May with a 73.2% uplift versus May 2022 , marking the best May on record.

, marking the best May on record. MX-5 regains its momentum with an astounding 719% increase in sales versus May 2022 .

. The MX-30 achieves steady growth, demonstrating an increase of 9.3% year-over-year.

The month of May proved to be an exceptional month for Mazda, reporting an increase of 62.7% in sales versus May 2022 .



May May YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 914 444 105.9 % 4,068 4,554 -10.7 % MX-5 172 21 719.0 % 683 371 84.1 % Passenger Car 1,086 465 133.5 % 4,751 4,925 -3.5 % CX-3 0 291 -100 % 0 2,557 -100 % CX-30 1,394 805 73.2 % 5,352 3,229 65.7 % CX-5 2,829 1,629 73.7 % 8,398 9,819 -14.5 % CX-50 389 404 -3.7 % 1,404 404 247.5 % CX-9 272 326 -16.6 % 1,642 1,588 3.4 % CX-90 438 - 0.0 % 438 - 0.0 % MX-30 59 54 9.3 % 267 370 -27.8 % Light Truck 5,381 3,509 53.3 % 17,501 17,967 -2.6 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,467 3,974 62.7 % 22,252 22,892 -2.8 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

