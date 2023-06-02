MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2023

02 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,467 vehicles, representing an increase of 62.7 percent versus May 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 22,252, which is a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
MAY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda3 finished the month with strong results, up 105.9% year-over-year.
- In an exceptional achievement, the CX-5 sales saw an increase of 73.7% compared to May 2022. This record-breaking figure represents the highest number of CX-5 sales recorded during the month of May.
- The CX-30 reaches a four-year high in the month of May with a 73.2% uplift versus May 2022, marking the best May on record.
- MX-5 regains its momentum with an astounding 719% increase in sales versus May 2022.
- The MX-30 achieves steady growth, demonstrating an increase of 9.3% year-over-year.
- The month of May proved to be an exceptional month for Mazda, reporting an increase of 62.7% in sales versus May 2022.
|
May
|
May
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
914
|
444
|
105.9 %
|
4,068
|
4,554
|
-10.7 %
|
MX-5
|
172
|
21
|
719.0 %
|
683
|
371
|
84.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,086
|
465
|
133.5 %
|
4,751
|
4,925
|
-3.5 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
291
|
-100 %
|
0
|
2,557
|
-100 %
|
CX-30
|
1,394
|
805
|
73.2 %
|
5,352
|
3,229
|
65.7 %
|
CX-5
|
2,829
|
1,629
|
73.7 %
|
8,398
|
9,819
|
-14.5 %
|
CX-50
|
389
|
404
|
-3.7 %
|
1,404
|
404
|
247.5 %
|
CX-9
|
272
|
326
|
-16.6 %
|
1,642
|
1,588
|
3.4 %
|
CX-90
|
438
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
438
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
MX-30
|
59
|
54
|
9.3 %
|
267
|
370
|
-27.8 %
|
Light Truck
|
5,381
|
3,509
|
53.3 %
|
17,501
|
17,967
|
-2.6 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,467
|
3,974
|
62.7 %
|
22,252
|
22,892
|
-2.8 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
