MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2023

Mazda Canada Inc.

02 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 6,467 vehicles, representing an increase of 62.7 percent versus May 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 22,252, which is a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

MAY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda3 finished the month with strong results, up 105.9% year-over-year.
  • In an exceptional achievement, the CX-5 sales saw an increase of 73.7% compared to May 2022. This record-breaking figure represents the highest number of CX-5 sales recorded during the month of May.
  • The CX-30 reaches a four-year high in the month of May with a 73.2% uplift versus May 2022, marking the best May on record.
  • MX-5 regains its momentum with an astounding 719% increase in sales versus May 2022.
  • The MX-30 achieves steady growth, demonstrating an increase of 9.3% year-over-year.
  • The month of May proved to be an exceptional month for Mazda, reporting an increase of 62.7% in sales versus May 2022.

May

May

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

914

444

105.9 %

4,068

4,554

-10.7 %

MX-5

172

21

719.0 %

683

371

84.1 %

Passenger Car

1,086

465

133.5 %

4,751

4,925

-3.5 %

CX-3

0

291

-100 %

0

2,557

-100 %

CX-30

1,394

805

73.2 %

5,352

3,229

65.7 %

CX-5

2,829

1,629

73.7 %

8,398

9,819

-14.5 %

CX-50

389

404

-3.7 %

1,404

404

247.5 %

CX-9

272

326

-16.6 %

1,642

1,588

3.4 %

CX-90

438

-

0.0 %

438

-

0.0 %

MX-30

59

54

9.3 %

267

370

-27.8 %

Light Truck

5,381

3,509

53.3 %

17,501

17,967

-2.6 %

MAZDA TOTAL

6,467

3,974

62.7 %

22,252

22,892

-2.8 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

