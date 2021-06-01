Mazda Canada Reports Sales for May 2021
Jun 01, 2021, 16:41 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 5,805 vehicles, representing an increase of 61.7 percent versus May 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 27,759, which is an increase of 73.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
MAY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-30 records best May sales, with 71.3 percent increase vs May 2020.
- MX-5 sales continue a hot pace, up 231.6 percent YTD compared to the same time last year.
- Mazda6 bucks the segment trend with a YOY increase of 532.0 percent.
|
May
|
May
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,151
|
929
|
23.9%
|
4,911
|
3,877
|
26.7%
|
Mazda6
|
316
|
50
|
532.0%
|
852
|
355
|
140.0%
|
MX-5
|
132
|
102
|
29.4%
|
640
|
193
|
231.6%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,599
|
1,081
|
47.9%
|
6,403
|
4,425
|
44.7%
|
CX-3
|
377
|
295
|
27.8%
|
2,715
|
1,863
|
45.7%
|
CX-30
|
1,168
|
682
|
71.3%
|
4,724
|
2,400
|
96.8%
|
CX-5
|
2,281
|
1,354
|
68.5%
|
11,525
|
6,299
|
83.0%
|
CX-9
|
380
|
177
|
114.7%
|
2,392
|
1,030
|
132.2%
|
Light Truck
|
4,206
|
2,508
|
67.7%
|
21,356
|
11,592
|
84.2%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,805
|
3,589
|
61.7%
|
21,954
|
16,017
|
73.3%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
