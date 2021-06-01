Mazda Canada Reports Sales for May 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 5,805 vehicles, representing an increase of 61.7 percent versus May 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 27,759, which is an increase of 73.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

MAY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 records best May sales, with 71.3 percent increase vs May 2020 .

. MX-5 sales continue a hot pace, up 231.6 percent YTD compared to the same time last year.

Mazda6 bucks the segment trend with a YOY increase of 532.0 percent.



May May YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 1,151 929 23.9% 4,911 3,877 26.7% Mazda6 316 50 532.0% 852 355 140.0% MX-5 132 102 29.4% 640 193 231.6% Passenger Car 1,599 1,081 47.9% 6,403 4,425 44.7% CX-3 377 295 27.8% 2,715 1,863 45.7% CX-30 1,168 682 71.3% 4,724 2,400 96.8% CX-5 2,281 1,354 68.5% 11,525 6,299 83.0% CX-9 380 177 114.7% 2,392 1,030 132.2% Light Truck 4,206 2,508 67.7% 21,356 11,592 84.2% MAZDA TOTAL 5,805 3,589 61.7% 21,954 16,017 73.3%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

