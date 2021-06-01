Mazda Canada Reports Sales for May 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 5,805 vehicles, representing an increase of 61.7 percent versus May 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 27,759, which is an increase of 73.3 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

MAY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-30 records best May sales, with 71.3 percent increase vs May 2020.
  • MX-5 sales continue a hot pace, up 231.6 percent YTD compared to the same time last year.
  • Mazda6 bucks the segment trend with a YOY increase of 532.0 percent.

Mazda3

1,151

929

23.9%

4,911

3,877

26.7%

Mazda6

316

50

532.0%

852

355

140.0%

MX-5

132

102

29.4%

640

193

231.6%

Passenger Car

1,599

1,081

47.9%

6,403

4,425

44.7%

CX-3

377

295

27.8%

2,715

1,863

45.7%

CX-30

1,168

682

71.3%

4,724

2,400

96.8%

CX-5

2,281

1,354

68.5%

11,525

6,299

83.0%

CX-9

380

177

114.7%

2,392

1,030

132.2%

Light Truck

4,206

2,508

67.7%

21,356

11,592

84.2%

MAZDA TOTAL

5,805

3,589

61.7%

21,954

16,017

73.3%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

