MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 7,237 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.9 percent versus March 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 16,538, which is an increase of 21.5 percent.

MARCH 2025 AND Q1 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-50 sales jumped 83.5 percent year-over-year, marking a new best-ever month for CX-50. Sales for the quarter are up 67.4 percent YOY.
  • Mazda3 increased sales by 32.8% percent versus March 2024.
  • CX-90 sales grew by 92.4 percent compared to the same month last year, setting a new benchmark for March sales. Momentum continues through the quarter with sales up 42.5 percent through the first three months of 2025.
  • CX-30 increased sales over March 2024 by 17.8 percent.
  • Sales of CX-5 rose by 18.2 year-over-year and are up 4.8 through the first quarter.

March

March

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Mazda3

1,052

792

32.8 %

2,442

2,118

15.3 %

MX-5

40

51

-21.6 %

97

101

-4.0 %

Passenger Car

1,092

843

29.5 %

2,539

2,219

14.4 %

MX-30

7

21

-66.7 %

10

66

-84.8 %

CX-30

1,421

1,206

17.8 %

3,077

3,248

-5.3 %

CX-5

2,050

1,735

18.2 %

5,088

4,853

4.8 %

CX-50

1,437

783

83.5 %

3,222

1,925

67.4 %

CX-70

349

0

0.0 %

785

0

0.0 %

CX-9

0

20

-100.0 %

0

29

-100.0 %

CX-90

881

458

92.4 %

1,817

1,275

42.5 %

Light Truck

6,145

4,223

45.5 %

13,999

11,396

22.8 %

MAZDA TOTAL

7,237

5,066

42.9 %

16,538

13,615

21.5 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

