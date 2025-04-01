MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2025

News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Apr 01, 2025, 14:47 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 7,237 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.9 percent versus March 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 16,538, which is an increase of 21.5 percent.
MARCH 2025 AND Q1 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-50 sales jumped 83.5 percent year-over-year, marking a new best-ever month for CX-50. Sales for the quarter are up 67.4 percent YOY.
- Mazda3 increased sales by 32.8% percent versus March 2024.
- CX-90 sales grew by 92.4 percent compared to the same month last year, setting a new benchmark for March sales. Momentum continues through the quarter with sales up 42.5 percent through the first three months of 2025.
- CX-30 increased sales over March 2024 by 17.8 percent.
- Sales of CX-5 rose by 18.2 year-over-year and are up 4.8 through the first quarter.
|
March
|
March
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,052
|
792
|
32.8 %
|
2,442
|
2,118
|
15.3 %
|
MX-5
|
40
|
51
|
-21.6 %
|
97
|
101
|
-4.0 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,092
|
843
|
29.5 %
|
2,539
|
2,219
|
14.4 %
|
MX-30
|
7
|
21
|
-66.7 %
|
10
|
66
|
-84.8 %
|
CX-30
|
1,421
|
1,206
|
17.8 %
|
3,077
|
3,248
|
-5.3 %
|
CX-5
|
2,050
|
1,735
|
18.2 %
|
5,088
|
4,853
|
4.8 %
|
CX-50
|
1,437
|
783
|
83.5 %
|
3,222
|
1,925
|
67.4 %
|
CX-70
|
349
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
785
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
20
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
29
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-90
|
881
|
458
|
92.4 %
|
1,817
|
1,275
|
42.5 %
|
Light Truck
|
6,145
|
4,223
|
45.5 %
|
13,999
|
11,396
|
22.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
7,237
|
5,066
|
42.9 %
|
16,538
|
13,615
|
21.5 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
