MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 7,237 vehicles, representing an increase of 42.9 percent versus March 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 16,538, which is an increase of 21.5 percent.

MARCH 2025 AND Q1 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 sales jumped 83.5 percent year-over-year, marking a new best-ever month for CX-50. Sales for the quarter are up 67.4 percent YOY.

Mazda3 increased sales by 32.8% percent versus March 2024 .

. CX-90 sales grew by 92.4 percent compared to the same month last year, setting a new benchmark for March sales. Momentum continues through the quarter with sales up 42.5 percent through the first three months of 2025.

CX-30 increased sales over March 2024 by 17.8 percent.

by 17.8 percent. Sales of CX-5 rose by 18.2 year-over-year and are up 4.8 through the first quarter.



March March YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 1,052 792 32.8 % 2,442 2,118 15.3 % MX-5 40 51 -21.6 % 97 101 -4.0 % Passenger Car 1,092 843 29.5 % 2,539 2,219 14.4 % MX-30 7 21 -66.7 % 10 66 -84.8 % CX-30 1,421 1,206 17.8 % 3,077 3,248 -5.3 % CX-5 2,050 1,735 18.2 % 5,088 4,853 4.8 % CX-50 1,437 783 83.5 % 3,222 1,925 67.4 % CX-70 349 0 0.0 % 785 0 0.0 % CX-9 0 20 -100.0 % 0 29 -100.0 % CX-90 881 458 92.4 % 1,817 1,275 42.5 % Light Truck 6,145 4,223 45.5 % 13,999 11,396 22.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 7,237 5,066 42.9 % 16,538 13,615 21.5 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]