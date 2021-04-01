Mazda Canada Reports Sales For March 2021
Apr 01, 2021, 19:27 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 6,889 vehicles, representing an increase of 112.0 percent versus March 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,042, which is an increase of 33.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.
MARCH 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda3 was named AJAC's 2021 Canadian Car of the Year for a second year in a row, becoming the first car in AJAC history to win back-to-back titles.
- CX-9 experienced the best sales month on record, beating the previous record set in Sep. 2020 by 14.4 percent.
- MX-5 sales surged to a March total not seen since 1994, as housebound Canadians look for safe ways to get outside.
- CX-30 and CX-5 both recorded best-ever March sales.
|
March
|
March
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,157
|
787
|
47.0%
|
2,657
|
2,686
|
-1.1%
|
Mazda6
|
124
|
110
|
12.7%
|
415
|
275
|
50.9%
|
MX-5
|
220
|
20
|
1000.0%
|
318
|
69
|
360.9%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,501
|
917
|
63.7%
|
3,390
|
3,030
|
11.9%
|
CX-3
|
626
|
347
|
80.4%
|
1,510
|
1,461
|
3.4%
|
CX-30
|
1,158
|
419
|
176.4%
|
2,409
|
1,466
|
64.3%
|
CX-5
|
3,017
|
1,394
|
116.4%
|
6,437
|
4,526
|
42.2%
|
CX-9
|
587
|
173
|
239.3%
|
1,296
|
754
|
71.9%
|
Light Truck
|
5,388
|
2,333
|
130.9%
|
11,652
|
8,207
|
42.0%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,889
|
3,250
|
112.0%
|
15,042
|
11,237
|
33.9%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...
