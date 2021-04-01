Mazda Canada Reports Sales For March 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 6,889 vehicles, representing an increase of 112.0 percent versus March 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,042, which is an increase of 33.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

MARCH 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda3 was named AJAC's 2021 Canadian Car of the Year for a second year in a row, becoming the first car in AJAC history to win back-to-back titles.
  • CX-9 experienced the best sales month on record, beating the previous record set in Sep. 2020 by 14.4 percent.
  • MX-5 sales surged to a March total not seen since 1994, as housebound Canadians look for safe ways to get outside.
  • CX-30 and CX-5 both recorded best-ever March sales.

Mazda3

1,157

787

47.0%

2,657

2,686

-1.1%

Mazda6

124

110

12.7%

415

275

50.9%

MX-5

220

20

1000.0%

318

69

360.9%

Passenger Car

1,501

917

63.7%

3,390

3,030

11.9%

CX-3

626

347

80.4%

1,510

1,461

3.4%

CX-30

1,158

419

176.4%

2,409

1,466

64.3%

CX-5

3,017

1,394

116.4%

6,437

4,526

42.2%

CX-9

587

173

239.3%

1,296

754

71.9%

Light Truck

5,388

2,333

130.9%

11,652

8,207

42.0%

MAZDA TOTAL

6,889

3,250

112.0%

15,042

11,237

33.9%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

