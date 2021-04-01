Mazda Canada Reports Sales For March 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 6,889 vehicles, representing an increase of 112.0 percent versus March 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 15,042, which is an increase of 33.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

MARCH 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda3 was named AJAC's 2021 Canadian Car of the Year for a second year in a row, becoming the first car in AJAC history to win back-to-back titles.

CX-9 experienced the best sales month on record, beating the previous record set in Sep. 2020 by 14.4 percent.

by 14.4 percent. MX-5 sales surged to a March total not seen since 1994, as housebound Canadians look for safe ways to get outside.

CX-30 and CX-5 both recorded best-ever March sales.



March March YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 1,157 787 47.0% 2,657 2,686 -1.1% Mazda6 124 110 12.7% 415 275 50.9% MX-5 220 20 1000.0% 318 69 360.9% Passenger Car 1,501 917 63.7% 3,390 3,030 11.9% CX-3 626 347 80.4% 1,510 1,461 3.4% CX-30 1,158 419 176.4% 2,409 1,466 64.3% CX-5 3,017 1,394 116.4% 6,437 4,526 42.2% CX-9 587 173 239.3% 1,296 754 71.9% Light Truck 5,388 2,333 130.9% 11,652 8,207 42.0% MAZDA TOTAL 6,889 3,250 112.0% 15,042 11,237 33.9%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

