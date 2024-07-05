Jul 05, 2024, 08:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,530 vehicles, representing an increase of 8.6 percent versus June 2023. Sales for the first half of 2024 are 33,005, which is an increase of 16.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
JUNE AND Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-50 finished another month with excellent results, up 92.5 percent year-over-year, setting a new benchmark for June sales. In Q2, the CX-50 was up an incredible 145.1 percent YOY.
- CX-30 sales jumped 94.7 percent vs June 2023 and marked the best sales month on record.
- Mazda3 had a good showing in Q2, finishing the quarter up 13.5 percent vs Q2 2023.
- MX-5 enjoyed strong demand in June and finished the quarter up 34.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
- In June, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the 2024 CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) was awarded its highest award, the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+. With this announcement, Mazda now has more IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand (as of June 2024).
|
June
|
June
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
726
|
1,091
|
-33.5 %
|
5,113
|
5,159
|
-0.9 %
|
MX-5
|
121
|
111
|
9.0 %
|
706
|
794
|
-11.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
847
|
1,202
|
-29.5 %
|
5,819
|
5,953
|
-2.3 %
|
CX-30
|
1,622
|
833
|
94.7 %
|
7,368
|
6,185
|
19.1 %
|
CX-5
|
2,032
|
2,681
|
-24.2 %
|
10,980
|
11,079
|
-0.9 %
|
CX-50
|
920
|
478
|
92.5 %
|
4,729
|
1,882
|
151.3 %
|
CX-70
|
429
|
0
|
-
|
929
|
0
|
-
|
CX-9
|
0
|
144
|
-100.0 %
|
29
|
1,786
|
-98.4 %
|
CX-90
|
531
|
628
|
-15.4 %
|
2,896
|
1,066
|
171.7 %
|
MX-30
|
149
|
47
|
217.0 %
|
255
|
314
|
-18.8 %
|
Light Truck
|
5,683
|
4,811
|
18.1 %
|
27,186
|
22,312
|
21.8 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,530
|
6,013
|
8.6 %
|
33,005
|
28,265
|
16.8 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
