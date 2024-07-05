RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,530 vehicles, representing an increase of 8.6 percent versus June 2023. Sales for the first half of 2024 are 33,005, which is an increase of 16.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

JUNE AND Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 finished another month with excellent results, up 92.5 percent year-over-year, setting a new benchmark for June sales. In Q2, the CX-50 was up an incredible 145.1 percent YOY.

CX-30 sales jumped 94.7 percent vs June 2023 and marked the best sales month on record.

and marked the best sales month on record. Mazda3 had a good showing in Q2, finishing the quarter up 13.5 percent vs Q2 2023.

MX-5 enjoyed strong demand in June and finished the quarter up 34.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

In June, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the 2024 CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) was awarded its highest award, the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+. With this announcement, Mazda now has more IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand (as of June 2024 ).



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 726 1,091 -33.5 % 5,113 5,159 -0.9 % MX-5 121 111 9.0 % 706 794 -11.1 % Passenger Car 847 1,202 -29.5 % 5,819 5,953 -2.3 % CX-30 1,622 833 94.7 % 7,368 6,185 19.1 % CX-5 2,032 2,681 -24.2 % 10,980 11,079 -0.9 % CX-50 920 478 92.5 % 4,729 1,882 151.3 % CX-70 429 0 - 929 0 - CX-9 0 144 -100.0 % 29 1,786 -98.4 % CX-90 531 628 -15.4 % 2,896 1,066 171.7 % MX-30 149 47 217.0 % 255 314 -18.8 % Light Truck 5,683 4,811 18.1 % 27,186 22,312 21.8 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,530 6,013 8.6 % 33,005 28,265 16.8 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

