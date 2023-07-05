MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2023

05 Jul, 2023, 15:30 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,013 vehicles, representing an increase of 75.9 percent versus June 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 28,265, which is an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
JUNE 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
- The CX-50 achieved best-ever sales in the month of June, surpassing previous milestones and marking June 2023 as its highest selling month to date.
- In only the second month since launch, the all-new CX-90 is already setting a quick pace, recording a 43.4 percent increase in sales in June 2023 versus May 2023, and beating the outgoing CX-9's best June sales by 35 percent.
- With an impressive year-over-year growth of 162.3 percent this June, the Mazda3 continues to deliver outstanding performance versus last year.
- The CX-5 continues to dominate Mazda's sales charts with an impressive year-over-year sales increase of 113.1% compared to June 2022.
- June proved to be a momentous month for Mazda, achieving an increase of 75.9 percent year-over-year growth, coupled with a solid 7.4 percent year-to-date growth.
|
June
|
June
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,091
|
416
|
162.3 %
|
5,159
|
4,970
|
3.8 %
|
MX-5
|
111
|
48
|
131.3 %
|
794
|
419
|
89.5 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,202
|
464
|
159.1 %
|
5,953
|
5,389
|
10.5 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
271
|
-100 %
|
0
|
2,828
|
-100 %
|
CX-30
|
833
|
476
|
75.0 %
|
6,185
|
3,705
|
66.9 %
|
CX-5
|
2,681
|
1,258
|
113.1 %
|
11,079
|
11,077
|
0.0 %
|
CX-50
|
478
|
461
|
3.7 %
|
1,882
|
865
|
117.6 %
|
CX-9
|
144
|
464
|
-69.0 %
|
1,786
|
2,052
|
-13.0 %
|
CX-90
|
628
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
1,066
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
MX-30
|
47
|
25
|
88.0 %
|
314
|
395
|
-20.5 %
|
Light Truck
|
4,811
|
2,955
|
62.8 %
|
22,312
|
20,922
|
6.6 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,013
|
3,419
|
75.9 %
|
28,265
|
26,311
|
7.4 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
