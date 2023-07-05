MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,013 vehicles, representing an increase of 75.9 percent versus June 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 28,265, which is an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

JUNE 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

The CX-50 achieved best-ever sales in the month of June, surpassing previous milestones and marking June 2023 as its highest selling month to date.

as its highest selling month to date. In only the second month since launch, the all-new CX-90 is already setting a quick pace, recording a 43.4 percent increase in sales in June 2023 versus May 2023 , and beating the outgoing CX-9's best June sales by 35 percent.

versus , and beating the outgoing CX-9's best June sales by 35 percent. With an impressive year-over-year growth of 162.3 percent this June, the Mazda3 continues to deliver outstanding performance versus last year.

The CX-5 continues to dominate Mazda's sales charts with an impressive year-over-year sales increase of 113.1% compared to June 2022 .

. June proved to be a momentous month for Mazda, achieving an increase of 75.9 percent year-over-year growth, coupled with a solid 7.4 percent year-to-date growth.



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 1,091 416 162.3 % 5,159 4,970 3.8 % MX-5 111 48 131.3 % 794 419 89.5 % Passenger Car 1,202 464 159.1 % 5,953 5,389 10.5 % CX-3 0 271 -100 % 0 2,828 -100 % CX-30 833 476 75.0 % 6,185 3,705 66.9 % CX-5 2,681 1,258 113.1 % 11,079 11,077 0.0 % CX-50 478 461 3.7 % 1,882 865 117.6 % CX-9 144 464 -69.0 % 1,786 2,052 -13.0 % CX-90 628 - 0.0 % 1,066 - 0.0 % MX-30 47 25 88.0 % 314 395 -20.5 % Light Truck 4,811 2,955 62.8 % 22,312 20,922 6.6 % MAZDA TOTAL 6,013 3,419 75.9 % 28,265 26,311 7.4 %



Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]