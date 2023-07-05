MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR JUNE 2023

Mazda Canada Inc.

05 Jul, 2023, 15:30 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,013 vehicles, representing an increase of 75.9 percent versus June 2022. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 28,265, which is an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

JUNE 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
  • The CX-50 achieved best-ever sales in the month of June, surpassing previous milestones and marking June 2023 as its highest selling month to date.
  • In only the second month since launch, the all-new CX-90 is already setting a quick pace, recording a 43.4 percent increase in sales in June 2023 versus May 2023, and beating the outgoing CX-9's best June sales by 35 percent.
  • With an impressive year-over-year growth of 162.3 percent this June, the Mazda3 continues to deliver outstanding performance versus last year.
  • The CX-5 continues to dominate Mazda's sales charts with an impressive year-over-year sales increase of 113.1% compared to June 2022.
  • June proved to be a momentous month for Mazda, achieving an increase of 75.9 percent year-over-year growth, coupled with a solid 7.4 percent year-to-date growth.

June

June

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Mazda3

1,091

416

162.3 %

5,159

4,970

3.8 %

MX-5

111

48

131.3 %

794

419

89.5 %

Passenger Car   

1,202

464

159.1 %

5,953

5,389

10.5 %

CX-3

0

271

-100 %

0

2,828

-100 %

CX-30

833

476

75.0 %

6,185

3,705

66.9 %

CX-5

2,681

1,258

113.1 %

11,079

11,077

0.0 %

CX-50

478

461

3.7 %

1,882

865

117.6 %

CX-9

144

464

-69.0 %

1,786

2,052

-13.0 %

CX-90

628

-

0.0 %

1,066

-

0.0 %

MX-30

47

25

88.0 %

314

395

-20.5 %

Light Truck

4,811

2,955

62.8 %

22,312

20,922

6.6 %

MAZDA TOTAL

6,013

3,419

75.9 %

28,265

26,311

7.4 %


Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

