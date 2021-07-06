Mazda Canada Reports Sales for June 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,816 vehicles, representing an increase of 3.8 percent versus June 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 34,575, which is an increase of 53.1 percent compared to the first half of 2020.

JUNE AND Q2 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 records best sales month on record in June, with 44.3 percent increase vs June 2020 .

. CX-9 sales continue to rebound, with June sales coming in 21.4 percent above last year.

Mazda6 posts the best June sales in 7 years, with a YOY increase of 85.2 percent.

Through Q2, every model in the lineup increased sales vs last year, with some models (CX-30, CX-9, Mazda6) doubling last year's output or better.

Total Mazda sales for Q2 outpaced the industry, up 72.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.



June June YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 1,298 1,410 -7.9% 6,209 5,287 17.4% Mazda6 276 149 85.2% 1,128 504 123.8% MX-5 149 165 -9.7% 789 358 120.4% Passenger Car 1,723 1,724 -0.1% 8,126 6,149 32.2% CX-3 772 681 13.4% 3,487 2,544 37.1% CX-30 1,271 881 44.3% 5,995 3,281 82.7% CX-5 2,602 2,909 -10.6% 14,127 9,208 53.4% CX-9 448 369 21.4% 2,840 1,399 103.0% Light Truck 5,093 4,840 5.2% 26,449 16,432 61.0% MAZDA TOTAL 6,816 6,564 3.8% 34,575 22,581 53.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

