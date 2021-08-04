Mazda Canada Reports Sales for July 2021
Aug 04, 2021, 17:38 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,340 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.0 percent versus July 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,915, which is an increase of 38.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
JULY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-30 records best sales month on record in July, beating the previous record set just last month, with 36.9 percent increase vs July 2020.
- CX-9 sales continue to climb, with July sales coming in 2.0 percent above last year.
- MX-5 sales jumped by 58.5 percent in July, posting the second-best July sales result in the past 10 years.
|
July
|
July
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,104
|
1,556
|
-29.0%
|
7,313
|
6,843
|
6.9%
|
Mazda6
|
42
|
180
|
-76.7%
|
1,170
|
684
|
71.1%
|
MX-5
|
108
|
68
|
58.8%
|
897
|
426
|
110.6%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,254
|
1,804
|
-30.5%
|
9,380
|
7,953
|
17.9%
|
CX-3
|
443
|
834
|
-46.9%
|
3,930
|
3,378
|
16.3%
|
CX-30
|
1,444
|
1,055
|
36.9%
|
7,439
|
4,336
|
71.6%
|
CX-5
|
2,740
|
2,901
|
-5.5%
|
16,867
|
12,109
|
39.3%
|
CX-9
|
459
|
450
|
2.0%
|
3,299
|
1,849
|
78.4%
|
Light Truck
|
5,086
|
5,240
|
-2.9%
|
31,535
|
21,672
|
45.5%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,340
|
7,044
|
-10.0%
|
37,466
|
29,625
|
38.1%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
