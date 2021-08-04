Mazda Canada Reports Sales for July 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,340 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.0 percent versus July 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,915, which is an increase of 38.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

JULY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 records best sales month on record in July, beating the previous record set just last month, with 36.9 percent increase vs July 2020 .

. CX-9 sales continue to climb, with July sales coming in 2.0 percent above last year.

MX-5 sales jumped by 58.5 percent in July, posting the second-best July sales result in the past 10 years.



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 1,104 1,556 -29.0% 7,313 6,843 6.9% Mazda6 42 180 -76.7% 1,170 684 71.1% MX-5 108 68 58.8% 897 426 110.6% Passenger Car 1,254 1,804 -30.5% 9,380 7,953 17.9% CX-3 443 834 -46.9% 3,930 3,378 16.3% CX-30 1,444 1,055 36.9% 7,439 4,336 71.6% CX-5 2,740 2,901 -5.5% 16,867 12,109 39.3% CX-9 459 450 2.0% 3,299 1,849 78.4% Light Truck 5,086 5,240 -2.9% 31,535 21,672 45.5% MAZDA TOTAL 6,340 7,044 -10.0% 37,466 29,625 38.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

