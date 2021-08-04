Mazda Canada Reports Sales for July 2021

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Aug 04, 2021, 17:38 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,340 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.0 percent versus July 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,915, which is an increase of 38.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

JULY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-30 records best sales month on record in July, beating the previous record set just last month, with 36.9 percent increase vs July 2020.
  • CX-9 sales continue to climb, with July sales coming in 2.0 percent above last year.
  • MX-5 sales jumped by 58.5 percent in July, posting the second-best July sales result in the past 10 years.

July

July

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Mazda3

1,104

1,556

-29.0%

7,313

6,843

6.9%

Mazda6

42

180

-76.7%

1,170

684

71.1%

MX-5

108

68

58.8%

897

426

110.6%

Passenger Car

1,254

1,804

-30.5%

9,380

7,953

17.9%

CX-3

443

834

-46.9%

3,930

3,378

16.3%

CX-30

1,444

1,055

36.9%

7,439

4,336

71.6%

CX-5

2,740

2,901

-5.5%

16,867

12,109

39.3%

CX-9

459

450

2.0%

3,299

1,849

78.4%

Light Truck

5,086

5,240

-2.9%

31,535

21,672

45.5%

MAZDA TOTAL

6,340

7,044

-10.0%

37,466

29,625

38.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...