Mazda Canada Reports Sales for January 2021

Mazda Canada Inc.

Feb 02, 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,039 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.6 percent versus January 2020.

In January, sales of the Mazda CX-30 Turbo started at dealers across the country, bringing a new level of empowering performance and refinement to the small crossover segment.

JANUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Overall sales were up 7.6 percent, representing the second-best start to a new year in the past 10 years.
  • CX-5 jumped out to a commanding lead, staking its claim to Mazda's number one sales slot with a 11.8% year-over-year increase.
  • CX-9 came out of the gate with a record January showing, growing sales by 21.6 percent compared to the same time last year.
  • In its first year-over-year showing, CX-30 sales increased 65.5 percent versus January 2020.
  • Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 increased 13.1 percent compared to 2020, and accounted for 76.4 percent of Mazda sales in January.  
  • Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 94.0 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.

January

January

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Mazda3

783

941

-16.8%

783

941

-16.8%

Mazda6

154

59

161.0%

154

59

161.0%

MX-5

16

26

-38.5%

16

26

-38.5%

Passenger Car

953

1,026

-7.1%

953

1,026

-7.1%

CX-3

439

555

-20.9%

439

555

-20.9%

CX-30

581

351

65.5%

581

351

65.5%

CX-5

1,711

1,531

11.8%

1,711

1,531

11.8%

CX-9

355

292

21.6%

355

292

21.6%

Light Truck

3,086

2,729

13.1%

3,086

2,729

13.1%

MAZDA TOTAL

4,039

3,755

7.6%

4,039

3,755

7.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

