Mazda Canada Reports Sales for January 2021
Feb 02, 2021, 13:35 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,039 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.6 percent versus January 2020.
In January, sales of the Mazda CX-30 Turbo started at dealers across the country, bringing a new level of empowering performance and refinement to the small crossover segment.
JANUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- Overall sales were up 7.6 percent, representing the second-best start to a new year in the past 10 years.
- CX-5 jumped out to a commanding lead, staking its claim to Mazda's number one sales slot with a 11.8% year-over-year increase.
- CX-9 came out of the gate with a record January showing, growing sales by 21.6 percent compared to the same time last year.
- In its first year-over-year showing, CX-30 sales increased 65.5 percent versus January 2020.
- Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 increased 13.1 percent compared to 2020, and accounted for 76.4 percent of Mazda sales in January.
- Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 94.0 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.
|
January
|
January
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
783
|
941
|
-16.8%
|
783
|
941
|
-16.8%
|
Mazda6
|
154
|
59
|
161.0%
|
154
|
59
|
161.0%
|
MX-5
|
16
|
26
|
-38.5%
|
16
|
26
|
-38.5%
|
Passenger Car
|
953
|
1,026
|
-7.1%
|
953
|
1,026
|
-7.1%
|
CX-3
|
439
|
555
|
-20.9%
|
439
|
555
|
-20.9%
|
CX-30
|
581
|
351
|
65.5%
|
581
|
351
|
65.5%
|
CX-5
|
1,711
|
1,531
|
11.8%
|
1,711
|
1,531
|
11.8%
|
CX-9
|
355
|
292
|
21.6%
|
355
|
292
|
21.6%
|
Light Truck
|
3,086
|
2,729
|
13.1%
|
3,086
|
2,729
|
13.1%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,039
|
3,755
|
7.6%
|
4,039
|
3,755
|
7.6%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
