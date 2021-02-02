Mazda Canada Reports Sales for January 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported January sales of 4,039 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.6 percent versus January 2020.

In January, sales of the Mazda CX-30 Turbo started at dealers across the country, bringing a new level of empowering performance and refinement to the small crossover segment.

JANUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

Overall sales were up 7.6 percent, representing the second-best start to a new year in the past 10 years.

CX-5 jumped out to a commanding lead, staking its claim to Mazda's number one sales slot with a 11.8% year-over-year increase.

CX-9 came out of the gate with a record January showing, growing sales by 21.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

In its first year-over-year showing, CX-30 sales increased 65.5 percent versus January 2020 .

. Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 increased 13.1 percent compared to 2020, and accounted for 76.4 percent of Mazda sales in January.

Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 94.0 percent of customers selecting AWD models in January.



January January YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 783 941 -16.8% 783 941 -16.8% Mazda6 154 59 161.0% 154 59 161.0% MX-5 16 26 -38.5% 16 26 -38.5% Passenger Car 953 1,026 -7.1% 953 1,026 -7.1% CX-3 439 555 -20.9% 439 555 -20.9% CX-30 581 351 65.5% 581 351 65.5% CX-5 1,711 1,531 11.8% 1,711 1,531 11.8% CX-9 355 292 21.6% 355 292 21.6% Light Truck 3,086 2,729 13.1% 3,086 2,729 13.1% MAZDA TOTAL 4,039 3,755 7.6% 4,039 3,755 7.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

