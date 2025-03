MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,559 vehicles, representing an increase of 11.9 percent versus February 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 9,301, which is an increase of 8.8 percent.

FEBRUARY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-50 sales jumped 81.0 percent year-over-year, marking the new record for February sales.

Mazda3 increased sales by 5.1 percent versus February 2024 .

. CX-90 sales grew by 10.7 percent compared to the same month last year, setting a new benchmark for February sales.



February February YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 620 590 5.1 % 1,390 1,326 4.8 % MX-5 37 38 -2.6 % 57 50 14.0 % Passenger Car 657 628 4.6 % 1,447 1,376 5.2 % MX-30 4 18 -77.8 % 3 45 -93.3 % CX-30 822 984 -16.5 % 1,656 2,042 -18.9 % CX-5 1,453 1,508 -3.6 % 3,038 3,118 -2.6 % CX-50 988 546 81.0 % 1,785 1,142 56.3 % CX-70 211 0 0.0 % 436 0 0.0 % CX-9 0 8 -100.0 % 0 9 -100.0 % CX-90 424 383 10.7 % 936 817 14.6 % Light Truck 3,902 3,447 13.2 % 7,854 7,173 9.5 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,559 4,075 11.9 % 9,301 8,549 8.8 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]