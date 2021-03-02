Mazda Canada Reports Sales for February 2021

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mar 02, 2021, 17:38 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,114 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.8 percent versus February 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 8,153, which is an increase of 2.1 percent compared to the first two months of 2020.

FEBRUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-9 enjoyed a record February, growing sales by 22.5 percent compared to the same month last year.
  • CX-5 sales increased 6.7 percent, which is the second-best February result in the 10-year history of the nameplate.   
  • The prospect of the impending spring driving season drove sales of the MX-5 to near record levels, marking the best February sales since 1995.  
  • Mazda6 sales rose 29.2 percent, and are up 76.4 percent over the first two months of 2021.
  • YTD sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 increased 6.6 percent compared to 2020, and accounted for 76.8 percent of Mazda sales.  

February

February

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Mazda3

717

958

-25.2%

1,500

1,899

-21.0%

Mazda6

137

106

29.2%

291

165

76.4%

MX-5

82

23

256.5%

98

49

100.0%

Passenger Car

936

1,087

-13.9%

1,889

2,113

-10.6%

CX-3

445

559

-20.4%

884

1,114

-20.6%

CX-30

670

696

-3.7%

1,251

1,047

19.5%

CX-5

1,709

1,601

6.7%

3,420

3,132

9.2%

CX-9

354

289

22.5%

709

581

22.0%

Light Truck

3,178

3,145

1.0%

6,264

5,874

6.6%

MAZDA TOTAL

4,114

4,232

-2.8%

8,153

7,987

2.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...