Mazda Canada Reports Sales for February 2021
Mar 02, 2021, 17:38 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,114 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.8 percent versus February 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 8,153, which is an increase of 2.1 percent compared to the first two months of 2020.
FEBRUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-9 enjoyed a record February, growing sales by 22.5 percent compared to the same month last year.
- CX-5 sales increased 6.7 percent, which is the second-best February result in the 10-year history of the nameplate.
- The prospect of the impending spring driving season drove sales of the MX-5 to near record levels, marking the best February sales since 1995.
- Mazda6 sales rose 29.2 percent, and are up 76.4 percent over the first two months of 2021.
- YTD sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 increased 6.6 percent compared to 2020, and accounted for 76.8 percent of Mazda sales.
|
February
|
February
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
717
|
958
|
-25.2%
|
1,500
|
1,899
|
-21.0%
|
Mazda6
|
137
|
106
|
29.2%
|
291
|
165
|
76.4%
|
MX-5
|
82
|
23
|
256.5%
|
98
|
49
|
100.0%
|
Passenger Car
|
936
|
1,087
|
-13.9%
|
1,889
|
2,113
|
-10.6%
|
CX-3
|
445
|
559
|
-20.4%
|
884
|
1,114
|
-20.6%
|
CX-30
|
670
|
696
|
-3.7%
|
1,251
|
1,047
|
19.5%
|
CX-5
|
1,709
|
1,601
|
6.7%
|
3,420
|
3,132
|
9.2%
|
CX-9
|
354
|
289
|
22.5%
|
709
|
581
|
22.0%
|
Light Truck
|
3,178
|
3,145
|
1.0%
|
6,264
|
5,874
|
6.6%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
4,114
|
4,232
|
-2.8%
|
8,153
|
7,987
|
2.1%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
Share this article