Mazda Canada Reports Sales for February 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,114 vehicles, representing a decrease of 2.8 percent versus February 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 8,153, which is an increase of 2.1 percent compared to the first two months of 2020.

FEBRUARY 2021 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-9 enjoyed a record February, growing sales by 22.5 percent compared to the same month last year.

CX-5 sales increased 6.7 percent, which is the second-best February result in the 10-year history of the nameplate.

The prospect of the impending spring driving season drove sales of the MX-5 to near record levels, marking the best February sales since 1995.

Mazda6 sales rose 29.2 percent, and are up 76.4 percent over the first two months of 2021.

YTD sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 increased 6.6 percent compared to 2020, and accounted for 76.8 percent of Mazda sales.



February February YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 717 958 -25.2% 1,500 1,899 -21.0% Mazda6 137 106 29.2% 291 165 76.4% MX-5 82 23 256.5% 98 49 100.0% Passenger Car 936 1,087 -13.9% 1,889 2,113 -10.6% CX-3 445 559 -20.4% 884 1,114 -20.6% CX-30 670 696 -3.7% 1,251 1,047 19.5% CX-5 1,709 1,601 6.7% 3,420 3,132 9.2% CX-9 354 289 22.5% 709 581 22.0% Light Truck 3,178 3,145 1.0% 6,264 5,874 6.6% MAZDA TOTAL 4,114 4,232 -2.8% 8,153 7,987 2.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

