RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 4,566 vehicles, representing an increase of 2.4 percent versus December 2023. Sales for the full year totaled 72,226, which is an increase of 23.2 percent compared to 2023 full-year sales.

DECEMBER AND CALENDAR YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Q4 sales set a record for Mazda in Canada , finishing up 14.9 percent higher than Q4 2023 and besting the previous Q4 record set in 2017.

, finishing up 14.9 percent higher than Q4 2023 and besting the previous Q4 record set in 2017. Sales of CX-50 set new records for December and full year sales, with the addition of the CX-50 Hybrid propelling total CX-50 sales up 36.6 percent versus December 2023 . Total CX-50 sales for the year jumped up 88.4 percent, making it the fastest growing model in our lineup in 2024.

. Total CX-50 sales for the year jumped up 88.4 percent, making it the fastest growing model in our lineup in 2024. CX-30 also saw full-year sales rise significantly, besting 2023 by 32.7 percent, also setting a new high tally for full-year sales.

MX-5 sales surpassed last year's strong pace, leading to the best annual sales total since 2017 when the MX-5 RF was launched.

In 2024, the first-ever CX-70 MHEV and CX-70 PHEV joined Mazda's lineup, offering consumers an electrified midsize two-row crossover with ample passenger and cargo space for every lifestyle and hobby.

In December, the CX-70 and CX-70 PHEV received the IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+, bringing Mazda's total TSP+ awards to eight, more than any other brand.



December December YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 624 783 -20.3 % 10,263 10,880 -5.7 % MX-5 10 12 -16.7 % 1,042 1,038 0.4 % Passenger Car 634 795 -20.3 % 11,305 11,918 -5.1 % CX-30 1,003 1,317 -23.8 % 14,260 10,748 32.7 % CX-5 1,213 1,155 5.0 % 24,644 22,846 7.9 % CX-50 847 620 36.6 % 10,759 5,711 88.4 % CX-70 320 - - 3,134 - - CX-9 0 7 -100.0 % 29 2,060 -98.6 % CX-90 546 558 -2.2 % 7,823 4,692 66.7 % MX-30 3 9 -66.7 % 272 662 -58.9 % Light Truck 3,932 3,666 7.3 % 60,921 46,719 30.4 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,566 4,461 2.4 % 72,226 58,637 23.2 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

