RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 4,461 vehicles, representing an increase of 62.9 percent versus December 2022. After ending the first quarter down by 12.3 percent YOY, inventory rebounded to help full-year sales settle at 58,637 vehicles, for an increase of 17.6 percent compared to 2022.

DECEMBER AND CALENDAR YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda3 sales increased 93.8 percent compared to December 2022 , and are up 35.3 percent for the year.

, and are up 35.3 percent for the year. After starting a second shift at Mazda's new production facility in Huntsville, Alabama this summer, sales of CX-50 picked up dramatically, ending the year with a 141.5 percent increase compared to 2022.

this summer, sales of CX-50 picked up dramatically, ending the year with a 141.5 percent increase compared to 2022. CX-30 also saw full-year sales rise significantly, besting 2022 by a full 56.6 percent.

MX-5 sales enjoyed a resurgence in 2022, leading to the second-best annual sales total in the past 15 years.

In 2023, the all-new CX-90 MHEV and CX-90 PHEV took over the flagship position in Mazda's lineup, replacing the outgoing CX-9 as the 3-row crossover in the lineup. Starting sales in May, CX-90 sales surpassed record CX-9 sales in every month, leading to a cumulative total higher than the best full-year record for CX-9, earned in only seven months on sale.

In early 2023, all tested Mazda vehicles earned the IIHS 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK . These vehicles included the Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, CX-9, and CX-50.

. These vehicles included the Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, CX-30, CX-5, CX-9, and CX-50. Over the summer we held the very first crash test of 2024 CX-90 in the U.S., earning it IIHS's top-tier award, 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+.

As the year came to a close, improved pedestrian crash avoidance in 2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, and CX-30 earned them upgrades from 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK to TOP SAFETY PICK+ (when equipped with optional front crash prevention).

to (when equipped with optional front crash prevention). Leading into the holidays, Mazda Canada built on our past two years of community impact initiatives, pledging up to $1,000,000 to support and celebrate "Rising Legends"; Canadian youth and youth organizations who are working hard to improve their communities.



December December YOY YTD YTD YOY

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Mazda3 783 404 93.8 % 10,880 8,044 35.3 % MX-5 12 32 -62.5 % 1,038 673 54.2 % Passenger Car 795 436 82.3 % 11,918 8,717 36.7 % CX-3 0 0 -100.0 % 0 3,050 -100.0 % CX-30 1,317 610 115.9 % 10,748 6,863 56.6 % CX-5 1,155 1,221 -5.4 % 22,846 23,954 -4.6 % CX-50 620 211 193.8 % 5,711 2,365 141.5 % CX-9 7 217 -96.8 % 2,060 4,113 -49.9 % CX-90 558 0 0.0 % 4,692 0 0.0 % MX-30 9 44 -79.5 % 662 812 -18.5 % Light Truck 3,666 2,303 59.2 % 46,719 41,157 13.5 % MAZDA TOTAL 4,461 2,739 62.9 % 58,637 49,874 17.6 %















Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

