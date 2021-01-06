Mazda Canada Reports Sales for December and Full-Year 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported December sales of 4,151 vehicles, representing an increase of 13.4 percent versus December 2019. Sales through the full 2020 calendar year were 57,773, which is a decrease of 13.0 percent compared to 2019.

DECEMBER AND CALENDAR YEAR 2020 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-5 was Mazda's best-selling model for the second consecutive year. Despite ending the year down 9.9 percent, CX-5 enjoyed strong year-over-year growth in December with an increase of 23.6 percent compared to the same month last year, also claiming a best December sales record.

As the latest addition to the lineup, CX-30 made a healthy contribution to help to Mazda's award-winning CX-line of crossovers gain 22.9 percent versus December 2019 .

. Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9, totaled 43,439 for the year, an increase of 1.1 percent compared to 2019. Crossovers accounted for 78.3 percent of Mazda sales in 2020, in line with industry trends.

Mazda's i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 92.5 percent of customers selecting AWD models in December.

Half of all Mazda3 buyers (49.5 percent) chose AWD models in December, which is the highest take rate since the introduction of the new model for 2019.

Despite its challenges, 2020 was a memorable year for Mazda, as the brand focused on the safety and well-being of customers, dealers, and employees. Within their communities, Mazda dealers found new and innovative ways to bring essential services to people that needed them. At the same time, 2020 still included a number of awards and milestones for the brand. Major announcements included:

The celebration of Mazda's centennial with limited 100th Anniversary Edition models available in Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, MX-5, MX-5 RF, CX-5, and CX-9.

All-new, fourth generation Mazda3 winning AJAC's 2020 Canadian Car of the Year.

The announcement of the Mazda3 winning World Car Design of the Year.

The CX-30 joined the list of Mazda vehicles awarded by IIHS as 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ recipients, further building on Mazda's industry lead with more 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other auto brand.



December December YOY YTD YTD YOY

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mazda3 804 960 -16.3% 12,769 21,276 -40.0% Mazda6 92 48 91.7% 1,049 1,402 -25.2% MX-5 5 7 -28.6% 516 774 -33.3% Passenger Car 901 1,015 -11.2% 14,334 23,452 -38.9% CX-3 285 511 -44.2% 5,565 10,850 -48.7% CX-30 590 - - 9,017 - - CX-5 2,044 1,661 23.1% 24,946 27,696 -9.9% CX-9 331 473 -30.0% 3,911 4,422 -11.6% Light Truck 3,250 2,645 22.9% 43,439 42,968 1.1% MAZDA TOTAL 4,151 3,660 13.4% 57,773 66,420 -13.0%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

