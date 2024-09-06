RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 8,443 vehicles, representing an increase of 57.4 percent versus August 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 48,408, which is an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

AUGUST 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-5, CX-50, and CX-90 all experienced record sales in August, with increases of 96.7 percent, 86.1 percent, and 82.9 percent, respectively.

MX-5 closes the books on summer 2024 with an increase of 72.5 percent compared to August 2023 .

. CX-30 sales jumped by 23.7 percent YOY.

Full line sales result in best August in 17 years, and best month in the last 14 years.



August August YOY YTD YTD YOY

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Mazda3 1,027 1,120 -8.3 % 6,930 6,695 3.5 % MX-5 88 51 72.5 % 898 912 -1.5 % Passenger Car 1,115 1,171 -4.8 % 7,828 7,607 2.9 % CX-30 1,192 964 23.7 % 9,933 7,807 27.2 % CX-5 3,727 1,895 96.7 % 17,129 15,315 11.8 % CX-50 1,048 563 86.1 % 6,771 2,889 134.4 % CX-70 282 - 0.0 % 1,710 - 0.0 % CX-9 0 65 -100.0 % 29 1,978 -98.5 % CX-90 1,079 590 82.9 % 4,747 2,145 121.3 % MX-30 0 116 -100.0 % 261 486 -46.3 % Light Truck 7,328 4,193 74.8 % 40,580 30,620 32.5 % MAZDA TOTAL 8,443 5,364 57.4 % 48,408 38,227 26.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

