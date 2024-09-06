Sep 06, 2024, 08:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 8,443 vehicles, representing an increase of 57.4 percent versus August 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 48,408, which is an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
AUGUST 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-5, CX-50, and CX-90 all experienced record sales in August, with increases of 96.7 percent, 86.1 percent, and 82.9 percent, respectively.
- MX-5 closes the books on summer 2024 with an increase of 72.5 percent compared to August 2023.
- CX-30 sales jumped by 23.7 percent YOY.
- Full line sales result in best August in 17 years, and best month in the last 14 years.
|
August
|
August
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,027
|
1,120
|
-8.3 %
|
6,930
|
6,695
|
3.5 %
|
MX-5
|
88
|
51
|
72.5 %
|
898
|
912
|
-1.5 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,115
|
1,171
|
-4.8 %
|
7,828
|
7,607
|
2.9 %
|
CX-30
|
1,192
|
964
|
23.7 %
|
9,933
|
7,807
|
27.2 %
|
CX-5
|
3,727
|
1,895
|
96.7 %
|
17,129
|
15,315
|
11.8 %
|
CX-50
|
1,048
|
563
|
86.1 %
|
6,771
|
2,889
|
134.4 %
|
CX-70
|
282
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
1,710
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
65
|
-100.0 %
|
29
|
1,978
|
-98.5 %
|
CX-90
|
1,079
|
590
|
82.9 %
|
4,747
|
2,145
|
121.3 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
116
|
-100.0 %
|
261
|
486
|
-46.3 %
|
Light Truck
|
7,328
|
4,193
|
74.8 %
|
40,580
|
30,620
|
32.5 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
8,443
|
5,364
|
57.4 %
|
48,408
|
38,227
|
26.6 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
