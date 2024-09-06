MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR AUGUST 2024 Français

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Sep 06, 2024, 08:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 8,443 vehicles, representing an increase of 57.4 percent versus August 2023. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 48,408, which is an increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

AUGUST 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-5, CX-50, and CX-90 all experienced record sales in August, with increases of 96.7 percent, 86.1 percent, and 82.9 percent, respectively.
  • MX-5 closes the books on summer 2024 with an increase of 72.5 percent compared to August 2023.
  • CX-30 sales jumped by 23.7 percent YOY.
  • Full line sales result in best August in 17 years, and best month in the last 14 years.

August

August

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Mazda3

1,027

1,120

-8.3 %

6,930

6,695

3.5 %

MX-5

88

51

72.5 %

898

912

-1.5 %

Passenger Car

1,115

1,171

-4.8 %

7,828

7,607

2.9 %

CX-30

1,192

964

23.7 %

9,933

7,807

27.2 %

CX-5

3,727

1,895

96.7 %

17,129

15,315

11.8 %

CX-50

1,048

563

86.1 %

6,771

2,889

134.4 %

CX-70

282

-

0.0 %

1,710

-

0.0 %

CX-9

0

65

-100.0 %

29

1,978

-98.5 %

CX-90

1,079

590

82.9 %

4,747

2,145

121.3 %

MX-30

0

116

-100.0 %

261

486

-46.3 %

Light Truck

7,328

4,193

74.8 %

40,580

30,620

32.5 %

MAZDA TOTAL

8,443

5,364

57.4 %

48,408

38,227

26.6 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...