Mazda Canada Reports Sales for August 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sep. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 5,907 vehicles, representing a decrease of 3.2 percent versus August 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 46,822, which is an increase of 31.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

AUGUST 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 records best August sales results, increasing 46.7% year-over-year.

CX-9 also achieves best-ever August sales results, coming in 10.3% above August 2020 .

. Combined CX-series sales grew by 4.1% in August.



August

2021 August

2020 YOY

Change YTD

2021 YTD

2020 YOY

Change Mazda3 1,044 1,404 -25.6% 8,357 8,247 1.3% Mazda6 73 78 -6.4% 1,243 762 63.1% MX-5 40 57 -29.8% 937 483 94.0% Passenger Car 1,157 1,539 -24.8% 10,537 9,492 11.0% CX-3 396 621 -36.2% 4,326 3,999 8.2% CX-30 1,338 912 46.7% 8,777 5,248 67.2% CX-5 2,577 2,632 -2.1% 19,444 14,741 31.9% CX-9 439 398 10.3% 3,738 2,247 66.4% Light Truck 4,750 4,563 4.1% 36,285 26,235 38.3% MAZDA TOTAL 5,907 6,102 -3.2% 46,822 35,727 31.1%

