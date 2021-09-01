Mazda Canada Reports Sales for August 2021

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Sep 01, 2021, 18:00 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sep. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 5,907 vehicles, representing a decrease of 3.2 percent versus August 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 46,822, which is an increase of 31.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

AUGUST 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-30 records best August sales results, increasing 46.7% year-over-year.
  • CX-9 also achieves best-ever August sales results, coming in 10.3% above August 2020.
  • Combined CX-series sales grew by 4.1% in August.

August
2021

August
2020

YOY
Change

YTD
2021

YTD
2020

YOY
Change

Mazda3

1,044

1,404

-25.6%

8,357

8,247

1.3%

Mazda6

73

78

-6.4%

1,243

762

63.1%

MX-5

40

57

-29.8%

937

483

94.0%

Passenger Car

1,157

1,539

-24.8%

10,537

9,492

11.0%

CX-3

396

621

-36.2%

4,326

3,999

8.2%

CX-30

1,338

912

46.7%

8,777

5,248

67.2%

CX-5

2,577

2,632

-2.1%

19,444

14,741

31.9%

CX-9

439

398

10.3%

3,738

2,247

66.4%

Light Truck

4,750

4,563

4.1%

36,285

26,235

38.3%

MAZDA TOTAL

5,907

6,102

-3.2%

46,822

35,727

31.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...