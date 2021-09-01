Mazda Canada Reports Sales for August 2021
Sep 01, 2021, 18:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sep. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported August sales of 5,907 vehicles, representing a decrease of 3.2 percent versus August 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 46,822, which is an increase of 31.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
AUGUST 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-30 records best August sales results, increasing 46.7% year-over-year.
- CX-9 also achieves best-ever August sales results, coming in 10.3% above August 2020.
- Combined CX-series sales grew by 4.1% in August.
|
August
|
August
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
Mazda3
|
1,044
|
1,404
|
-25.6%
|
8,357
|
8,247
|
1.3%
|
Mazda6
|
73
|
78
|
-6.4%
|
1,243
|
762
|
63.1%
|
MX-5
|
40
|
57
|
-29.8%
|
937
|
483
|
94.0%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,157
|
1,539
|
-24.8%
|
10,537
|
9,492
|
11.0%
|
CX-3
|
396
|
621
|
-36.2%
|
4,326
|
3,999
|
8.2%
|
CX-30
|
1,338
|
912
|
46.7%
|
8,777
|
5,248
|
67.2%
|
CX-5
|
2,577
|
2,632
|
-2.1%
|
19,444
|
14,741
|
31.9%
|
CX-9
|
439
|
398
|
10.3%
|
3,738
|
2,247
|
66.4%
|
Light Truck
|
4,750
|
4,563
|
4.1%
|
36,285
|
26,235
|
38.3%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,907
|
6,102
|
-3.2%
|
46,822
|
35,727
|
31.1%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
Related Links
Organization Profile
Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...
Share this article