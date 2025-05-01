MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 8,346 vehicles, representing an increase of 40.2 percent versus April 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 24,884, which is an increase of 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

APRIL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

Best full-line April sales result in 17 years, climbing 40.2 percent year-over-year.

CX-50 sales were up 68.3 percent, besting the previous monthly record set last month.

CX-30 sales rose to the best April result on record, up 26.9 percent versus April 2024 .

. CX-70 rounds out its first full year on sale with the best monthly tally so far.

Sales of CX-90 were up 23.3 percent compared to April 2024 .

. Mazda3 sales climbed 14.3 percent YOY.

CX-5 enjoyed sales growth of 31.9 percent in April compared to the same time last year.



April April YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 1,157 1,012 14.3 % 3,599 3,130 15.0 % MX-5 58 244 -76.2 % 155 345 -55.1 % Passenger Car 1,215 1,256 -3.3 % 3,754 3,475 8.0 % MX-30 0 33 -100.0 % 10 99 -89.9 % CX-30 1,618 1,275 26.9 % 4,695 4,523 3.8 % CX-5 2,562 1,943 31.9 % 7,650 6,796 12.6 % CX-50 1,479 879 68.3 % 4,701 2,804 67.7 % CX-9 0 0 - 0 29 -100.0 % CX-70 852 - - 1,637 - - CX-90 620 503 23.3 % 2,437 1,778 37.1 % Light Truck 7,131 4,696 51.9 % 21,130 16,092 31.3 % MAZDA TOTAL 8,346 5,952 40.2 % 24,884 19,567 27.2 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

