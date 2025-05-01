MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 8,346 vehicles, representing an increase of 40.2 percent versus April 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 24,884, which is an increase of 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

APRIL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Best full-line April sales result in 17 years, climbing 40.2 percent year-over-year.
  • CX-50 sales were up 68.3 percent, besting the previous monthly record set last month.
  • CX-30 sales rose to the best April result on record, up 26.9 percent versus April 2024.
  • CX-70 rounds out its first full year on sale with the best monthly tally so far.
  • Sales of CX-90 were up 23.3 percent compared to April 2024.
  • Mazda3 sales climbed 14.3 percent YOY.
  • CX-5 enjoyed sales growth of 31.9 percent in April compared to the same time last year.

April  

April  

YOY

YTD   

YTD   

YOY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Mazda3

1,157

1,012

14.3 %

3,599

3,130

15.0 %

MX-5

58

244

-76.2 %

155

345

-55.1 %

Passenger Car

1,215

1,256

-3.3 %

3,754

3,475

8.0 %

MX-30

0

33

-100.0 %

10

99

-89.9 %

CX-30

1,618

1,275

26.9 %

4,695

4,523

3.8 %

CX-5

2,562

1,943

31.9 %

7,650

6,796

12.6 %

CX-50

1,479

879

68.3 %

4,701

2,804

67.7 %

CX-9

0

0

-

0

29

-100.0 %

CX-70

852

-

-

1,637

-

-

CX-90

620

503

23.3 %

2,437

1,778

37.1 %

Light Truck

7,131

4,696

51.9 %

21,130

16,092

31.3 %

MAZDA TOTAL

8,346

5,952

40.2 %

24,884

19,567

27.2 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

