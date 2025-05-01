MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR APRIL 2025

News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
May 01, 2025, 13:46 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 8,346 vehicles, representing an increase of 40.2 percent versus April 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 24,884, which is an increase of 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
APRIL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Best full-line April sales result in 17 years, climbing 40.2 percent year-over-year.
- CX-50 sales were up 68.3 percent, besting the previous monthly record set last month.
- CX-30 sales rose to the best April result on record, up 26.9 percent versus April 2024.
- CX-70 rounds out its first full year on sale with the best monthly tally so far.
- Sales of CX-90 were up 23.3 percent compared to April 2024.
- Mazda3 sales climbed 14.3 percent YOY.
- CX-5 enjoyed sales growth of 31.9 percent in April compared to the same time last year.
|
April
|
April
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,157
|
1,012
|
14.3 %
|
3,599
|
3,130
|
15.0 %
|
MX-5
|
58
|
244
|
-76.2 %
|
155
|
345
|
-55.1 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,215
|
1,256
|
-3.3 %
|
3,754
|
3,475
|
8.0 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
33
|
-100.0 %
|
10
|
99
|
-89.9 %
|
CX-30
|
1,618
|
1,275
|
26.9 %
|
4,695
|
4,523
|
3.8 %
|
CX-5
|
2,562
|
1,943
|
31.9 %
|
7,650
|
6,796
|
12.6 %
|
CX-50
|
1,479
|
879
|
68.3 %
|
4,701
|
2,804
|
67.7 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
29
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-70
|
852
|
-
|
-
|
1,637
|
-
|
-
|
CX-90
|
620
|
503
|
23.3 %
|
2,437
|
1,778
|
37.1 %
|
Light Truck
|
7,131
|
4,696
|
51.9 %
|
21,130
|
16,092
|
31.3 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
8,346
|
5,952
|
40.2 %
|
24,884
|
19,567
|
27.2 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retailers. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]
