Mazda Canada Reports Sales for April 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 6,912 vehicles, representing an increase of 480.4 percent versus April 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 21,954, which is an increase of 76.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

MAY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

Mazda MX-30, the brand's first battery electric vehicle, which goes on sale in Canada later this year, was voted Top 3 in the World for the World Car Design of the Year award.

For the second month in a row, CX-9 sales set a new all-time monthly record, and is the fourth consecutive monthly sales record.

CX-30 and CX-5 both recorded best-ever April sales.

MX-5 sales continue a hot streak, recording the second highest April total in 13 years.



April April YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 1,103 262 321.0% 3,760 2,948 27.5% Mazda6 121 30 303.3% 536 305 75.7% MX-5 190 22 763.6% 508 91 458.2% Passenger Car 1,414 314 350.3% 4,804 3,344 43.7% CX-3 828 107 673.8% 2,338 1,568 49.1% CX-30 1,147 252 355.2% 3,556 1,718 107.0% CX-5 2,807 419 569.9% 9,244 4,945 86.9% CX-9 716 99 623.2% 2,012 853 135.9% Light Truck 5,498 877 526.9% 17,150 9,084 88.8% MAZDA TOTAL 6,912 1,191 480.4% 21,954 12,428 76.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

