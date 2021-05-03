Mazda Canada Reports Sales for April 2021
May 03, 2021, 12:19 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 6,912 vehicles, representing an increase of 480.4 percent versus April 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 21,954, which is an increase of 76.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
MAY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda MX-30, the brand's first battery electric vehicle, which goes on sale in Canada later this year, was voted Top 3 in the World for the World Car Design of the Year award.
- For the second month in a row, CX-9 sales set a new all-time monthly record, and is the fourth consecutive monthly sales record.
- CX-30 and CX-5 both recorded best-ever April sales.
- MX-5 sales continue a hot streak, recording the second highest April total in 13 years.
|
April
|
April
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,103
|
262
|
321.0%
|
3,760
|
2,948
|
27.5%
|
Mazda6
|
121
|
30
|
303.3%
|
536
|
305
|
75.7%
|
MX-5
|
190
|
22
|
763.6%
|
508
|
91
|
458.2%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,414
|
314
|
350.3%
|
4,804
|
3,344
|
43.7%
|
CX-3
|
828
|
107
|
673.8%
|
2,338
|
1,568
|
49.1%
|
CX-30
|
1,147
|
252
|
355.2%
|
3,556
|
1,718
|
107.0%
|
CX-5
|
2,807
|
419
|
569.9%
|
9,244
|
4,945
|
86.9%
|
CX-9
|
716
|
99
|
623.2%
|
2,012
|
853
|
135.9%
|
Light Truck
|
5,498
|
877
|
526.9%
|
17,150
|
9,084
|
88.8%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
6,912
|
1,191
|
480.4%
|
21,954
|
12,428
|
76.6%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
