Mazda Canada Reports Sales for April 2021

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

May 03, 2021, 12:19 ET

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 6,912 vehicles, representing an increase of 480.4 percent versus April 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 21,954, which is an increase of 76.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

MAY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Mazda MX-30, the brand's first battery electric vehicle, which goes on sale in Canada later this year, was voted Top 3 in the World for the World Car Design of the Year award.
  • For the second month in a row, CX-9 sales set a new all-time monthly record, and is the fourth consecutive monthly sales record.
  • CX-30 and CX-5 both recorded best-ever April sales.
  • MX-5 sales continue a hot streak, recording the second highest April total in 13 years.  

April   

April   

YOY

YTD   

YTD   

YOY

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Mazda3

1,103

262

321.0%

3,760

2,948

27.5%

Mazda6

121

30

303.3%

536

305

75.7%

MX-5

190

22

763.6%

508

91

458.2%

Passenger Car

1,414

314

350.3%

4,804

3,344

43.7%

CX-3

828

107

673.8%

2,338

1,568

49.1%

CX-30

1,147

252

355.2%

3,556

1,718

107.0%

CX-5

2,807

419

569.9%

9,244

4,945

86.9%

CX-9

716

99

623.2%

2,012

853

135.9%

Light Truck

5,498

877

526.9%

17,150

9,084

88.8%

MAZDA TOTAL

6,912

1,191

480.4%

21,954

12,428

76.6%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

Related Links

http://www.mazda.ca

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...