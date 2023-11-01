Rising Legends program puts the spotlight on remarkable young Canadians and youth organizations who make a difference in their communities.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mazda Canada Inc. and its Retailer network announced their commitment to supporting and celebrating Canadian youth and youth organizations who are working hard to improve their communities, with a $1 million pledge to help further their charitable impact. This includes up to $750,000 in Retailer contributions and donations to youth organizations, as well as a chance to win five (5) $50,000 prizes for a total of $250,000 to be awarded by Mazda Canada to five (5) Rising Legends: extraordinary young Canadians who go above and beyond for their communities.

Mazda Canada Pledges Up to $1 Million To Support Youth Changemakers (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Whether they volunteer at a foodbank, run a clothing drive, or engage in other types of volunteerism such as supporting older community members or providing mentorship to students in need, Canadian youth (ages 15-24) can submit their stories of community impact for a chance to receive $50,000. Submissions are open from now until November 15, 2023.

This year's Rising Legends program is a continuation of Mazda's previous community impact initiatives. In 2021, Mazda Canada gave $1 million to support more than 200 small businesses struggling to stay open amidst pandemic lockdowns, as part of their Local Legends campaign. For the 2022 Local Community Legends program, Mazda's Retailers picked outstanding members of their community and proudly contributed to their cause.

"At Mazda, we believe firmly that organizations have a responsibility to give back to the communities they serve, and we're so proud to be demonstrating that commitment once again this year with our Rising Legends initiative," said David Klan, President and CEO of Mazda Canada. "Canadian youth have an incredible passion for bettering their communities. We can't wait to hear their stories and give back to Rising Legends with financial backing to help make their charitable impact go even further."

How to submit

Canadian youth ages 15–24 who are striving to improve their communities can submit their story mazda.ca/legends for a chance to receive $50,000. As part of the submission process, eligible applicants will provide an overview of how they contribute meaningfully to their community and how they would use the $50,000 financial grant to help further their cause.

Five Rising Legends in total will be selected. Submissions are open until November 15, 2023.

To learn more about Mazda's Rising Legends and Local Legends programs, visit mazda.ca/legends.

*Exact dollar amount is dependent upon Mazda Canada dealership participation; total contribution will be up to $1 million.

For further information: Sandra Lemaitre, Director, Public Relations and Corporate Affairs, Mazda Canada Inc., 647-224-6790, [email protected]