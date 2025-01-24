The Rolex 24 at Daytona is an exciting backdrop for a special celebration of Mazda's sports car brand hero, the MX-5.

DAYTONA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the checkered flag of the first MX-5 Cup race of the 2025 season, and ahead of the 62nd running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today announces another milestone moment with the unveiling of the 2025 Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition.

Thousands of fans from around the globe gather in Daytona, one of the largest motorsport venues in North America, to watch some of the most exciting wheel-to-wheel action at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's season-opener. What better place to celebrate 35 years of lightweight driving nirvana with a special Mazda event featuring a car corral brimming with customer vehicles and a curated collection of some of the world's finest MX-5 examples, straight from Mazda's private collection. However, the main focus at this historic display is the 2025 Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition.

Tying together the unmistakably sporty silhouette with upscale touches in a nod to its CX-90 stablemate, the 2025 MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition features Artisan Red Metallic paintwork, which is Mazda's fourth addition to its bespoke Takuminuri paint process that produces the three-layer finish. The sultry, dark red hue is paired with a beige soft top and bright finish 17-inch wheels. Additional exterior tells for the 35th Anniversary include an available colour-matched rear spoiler and serialized badging on the front fender.

The 35th Anniversary sports a classic interior with matching tan carpeting and floor mats, along with tan Nappa leather seating which has been embossed the 35th Anniversary logo on the head rests. The interior trim around the AC vents and upper door panel will be colour matched to the exterior so that customers can appreciate the rich, colour-shift properties of Artisan Red.

Mirroring the high level of equipment found on the GT trim, customers will enjoy features including heated seats, Bose audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Alexa Built-in and a navigation system paired to an 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, amongst many other niceties. All of this is paired with dynamic enhancements including an asymmetric limited-slip differential, shock tower bracing, and sport-tuned Bilstein dampers.

Solely available with a soft top and six-speed manual transmission, just 230 examples of the 35th Anniversary Edition will be available in Canada, marking a unique opportunity for Mazda fans and enthusiasts to own a special piece of our history.

35 years in the making, the 2025 MX-5 is the most capable version of the Mazda roadster yet. Customers interested in the MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition should inquire with their local Mazda retailer or visit Mazda.ca to learn more.

STARTING MSRP FOR THE 2025 MAZDA MX-5 35th ANNIVERSARY IS AS FOLLOWS1:

Model Soft Top MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition 6MT $43,700

___________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,995 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

