May 1 strike deadline set for Grand River Transit

WATERLOO, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 4304 could go on strike Monday, May 1 if a new contract cannot be negotiated before midnight on April 30, 2023.

"Transit operators were on the front lines of the pandemic and maintenance staff made sure the busses were roadworthy," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Local 4304 members have shown how critical they are to the Waterloo area's economy. They have earned a fair contract."

The employer and Local 4304's bargaining committee are scheduled to meet today, April 27, and April 28 to find common ground and secure a tentative agreement. The parties have been meeting daily since April 17.

The union is seeking to enhance wages and scheduling fairness in the current round of bargaining.

Local 4304 represents more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 Skilled Trades and support workers. Local 4304 took legal strike action in January 2020 before ratifying the current collective agreement.

