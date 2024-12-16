TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine is pleased to announce that effective January 6, 2025, Maura Cowan is appointed as Vice-President of Marketing, reporting to Nicolas Krantz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corby.

Maura Cowan Appointed VP of Marketing for Corby Spirit and Wine (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications))

With over 20 years of experience, Cowan is bringing an extensive background within fortune 500 companies in Canada and the US. A leader in marketing and communications, Cowan has spent her career developing a robust innovation pipeline, revitalizing established brands and segments, launching innovative digital and activation campaigns, spearheading compelling communications strategies and achieving remarkable annual growth.

In her role, Cowan will lead Corby's marketing organization and collaborate with the Executive Team to strengthen and enhance iconic brands such as J.P. Wiser's, Polar Ice Vodka, Absolut, Jameson Whiskey and The Glenlivet, and expand the company's market presence. Her leadership will play a critical role in shaping Corby's strategic direction as it continues to build on its legacy of excellence in the industry.

"I am thrilled to be joining Corby, leading a very talented marketing team and working on such iconic brands. Together, we will discover new ways to connect with our consumers to create unforgettable experiences that drive growth," said Cowan.

Cowan joins Corby from Lindt & Sprüngli Canada Inc., where she served as Vice President of Marketing. She has earned recognition through the Best New Product Award and a Bronze Award at the Canada Atomic Marketing Awards. Earlier in her career, she held various leadership roles, further cementing her expertise in marketing strategy and execution.

"Maura's extensive experience and fresh perspective will be instrumental in shaping our marketing strategies to accelerate Corby's growth. We are excited to welcome Maura to the organization," said Krantz.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

