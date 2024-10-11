MATAWA FIRST NATIONS MANAGEMENT, TREATY 9 AND THE ROBINSON-SUPERIOR TREATY, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Matawa First Nations Management launched an Animal Services Pilot project on February 5, 2024, to improve animal wellness, provide education, control animal populations, and create healthier, safer communities for both people and animals.

Colonization has changed the traditional relationship First Nations have with animals in their communities, especially dogs. Over time, managing the wellbeing and population of dogs in First Nations has become more challenging. Communities work to balance their respect and relationship with the free-roaming dogs on reserves with the need for safety and animal wellbeing. Matawa First Nations Management has taken steps to support their communities by envisioning and launching the Animal Services Pilot-project.

Since its launch, the pilot project has successfully coordinated four community spay/neuter clinics with almost 300 spay/neuter surgeries, over 600 exams, and delivered more than 1,000 vaccines. It has also provided support in times of need, such as during the Nibinamik First Nations dog parvovirus outbreak in April 2024. The initiative is having a positive impact on animal wellness through coordinated efforts between Matawa First Nations Management, community members, animal adoption groups, and veterinary professionals, with funding support from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu joined David Paul Achneepineskum, the CEO of Matawa First Nations Management, on Oct. 11, 2024, to recognize the success of this project and its meaningful impacts within communities, and to announce the expansion of funding for the pilot program, extending it from two years to four years.

There are substantial efforts being taken to support animal wellbeing both within Matawa communities as well as across the country. Animals have always been, and continue to be, an important part of First Nation communities stemming from a long tradition of cultural connection to animals. Today, Matawa First Nations Management and ISC came together to extend the pilot and acknowledge the efforts of individuals, leaders, and partners for furthering animal wellness which enhances community wellness and safety.

Quotes

"Matawa First Nations Management is proud to be a trailblazer in Canada on the long-ignored issue of: connecting the health of animals – to the health of the people in First Nations. Access to animal services is critical in ensuring our communities are safe places. Also, our relationship to dogs has been disrupted by colonization and we need to fix that in a sustainable way. We are grateful for the support and responsibility taken by the federal government and look forward to the same with the provincial government."

David Paul Achneepineskum, CEO

Matawa First Nations Management

"For generations colonialism has disrupted the deep relationship Indigenous People have with their dogs. This is changing. The Animal Guardians program enhances education on animal wellness, fostering safer and healthier environments for everyone. Heartfelt congratulations to Matawa First Nations Management and all their partners for the successful launch of their pilot project to advance animal wellness in communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Matawa First Nations Management represents nine member communities including Aroland First Nation, Constance Lake First Nation , Eabametoong First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Marten Falls First Nation , Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation, and Webequie First Nation.

, Eabametoong First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, #58 First Nation, , Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation, and Webequie First Nation. The pilot project is run by Matawa's Animal Services Coordinator, who works with partners and part-time Animal Guardians in each community that are trained on animal welfare and assist in the community's local efforts.

Activities of the pilot-project include: coordination of animal rescue groups and veterinarians to host in-community animal wellness clinics; gathering feedback from community members and leadership on animal management and creating sustainability plans for the future; conducting animal population surveys; sharing education about animal wellbeing and local actions; working to create online telemedicine connection to communities advocating with governments on animal issues and the lack of veterinarian services; and developing a community-of-practice report as a model for other First Nations.

In a single community, the spay and neuter services can prevent more than 300 puppies from being introduced into the dog population, allowing efforts to focus on the wellness of the existing dogs.

Learn more about the Matawa First Nations Animal Services Pilot-project at www.matawa.on.ca/animals-services-pilot-project.

Matawa First Nation

