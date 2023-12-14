Mastercard and WestJet continue offering outstanding travel experience for Canadians with partnership extension

WestJet RBC Mastercard® and the WestJet RBC World Elite® Mastercard® will continue to deliver value and choice to cardholders

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mastercard and WestJet announce the long-term extension of their partnership agreement, expanding beyond powering transactions by innovating the travel and purchasing experience for customers while always prioritizing security and trust. The deepening of the partnership showcases the progression of each companies' evolution in recent years and this new extension will include WestJet leveraging Mastercard's products and solutions in analytics, payments technology and loyalty, while continuing to deliver unprecedented choice, flexibility and convenience to WestJet Mastercard cardholders.

"Providing access to unforgettable Priceless® experiences is part of our ethos at Mastercard, and by putting guests and people first, WestJet shares our vision, making them an incredible partner," said Sasha Krstic, President, Mastercard, Canada. "The extension of this long-term partnership will enable people to connect with their passions, while delivering unparalleled value and a frictionless experience to cardholders."

"WestJet is proud to extend our longstanding relationship with Mastercard, further enabling Canadians to save money on travel and explore the many destinations across our growing network," said, WestJet Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, John Weatherill. "Through our shared values with Mastercard and commitment to cardholders, our renewed partnership ensures Canadians can continue to prioritize what matters most to them when it come to their travel needs and make the most out of their journey with WestJet."

The renewed partnership comes at a time when Canadians' desire to travel continues to rise. According to the Mastercard Economics Institute's annual travel report, Travel Industry Trends 2023, flight bookings around the world have shown an impressive 33 per cent year-over-year growth. This was matched with leisure flight bookings in Canada rising by over 45 per cent in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

"With consumers continuing to prioritize experiences, they're also looking for products and services that go beyond the card to simplify and elevate their journey," said Balinder Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President & Group Head, Market Development & Digital Partnerships, Mastercard, Canada. "By offering one of the top travel rewards cards in Canada, we're thrilled to continue to provide cardholders with exceptional value and outstanding flight and travel benefits in partnership with WestJet and collectively enhance the overall travel experience for Canadian cardholders."

The WestJet RBC Mastercard® and the WestJet RBC World Elite® Mastercard® will continue to be the WestJet travel rewards credit cards, providing incredible value to Canadians. When applying now, there's a special offer, expiring March 14, 2024, to get up to 700 WestJet dollars* – enough to cover a base fare on a round trip to Las Vegas or $700 off your Puerto Vallarta vacation package**.

In addition to the special offer, WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard allows the primary cardholder to take a companion on an annual round-trip flight on the same itinerary starting from $119***. In addition to the companion voucher, the card also provides the first checked bag at no charge for the primary cardholder as well as up to eight additional guests travelling on the same reservation. WestJet dollars can be used to pay for the base fare portion of your flights or toward the base package price of any WestJet Vacations booking, with no blackout dates.

From concerts to museum visits, cardholders will also be able to access Mastercard Priceless® Experiences through Priceless.com, as well as having Mastercard's Zero Liability Protection against unauthorized or fraudulent charges.

For more information about the WestJet RBC Mastercard, visit westjet.com.

* For full details on offer, visit WestJet RBC® credit cards | WestJet official site. Offer available until March 14, 2024. ** WestJet dollars required for destinations specified are based on an analysis conducted by WestJet completed during the period from September 1-15, 2023, for economy bookings departing from Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver International Airports. For travel in high-demand periods, the amount of WestJet dollars required for these destinations might be higher. Subject to availability. Due to travel restrictions, government recommendations and passenger demand, available destinations may vary. WestJet dollar value does not include taxes, fees, charges and other Air Transportation Charges which will apply. *** Depending on route, plus taxes, fees, charges and other Air Transportation Charges

.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an

inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

Mastercard, Priceless and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. ©2021 Mastercard. All rights reserved.

