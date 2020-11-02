Mary Mammoliti's Kitchen Confession podcast joins AMI-audio

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Benvenuto Mary! Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced the latest addition to its original podcast lineup. Kitchen Confession, hosted by celebrity culinary expert Mary Mammoliti, joins AMI's podcast roster.

Debuting on Wednesday, November 18, Kitchen Confession dives into the minds and kitchens of chefs, authors, lifestyle experts, foodie friends, bakers and brewers who share their untold kitchen confessions along with insider tips and tricks of the trade.

"Mary's enthusiasm for all things culinary is contagious," Andy Frank, Manager, AMI-audio said. "Mary takes as much interest in the people who create great food, as she does in the meal itself."

"I'm thrilled to join the AMI family!" Mary Mammoliti said. "I'm looking forward to introducing AMI-audio listeners to the people who share my passion for food."

Mary Mammoliti is no stranger to AMI. Mary, who is partially sighted, has been a regular contributor since 2017, first on Live from Studio 5 and currently on Kelly and Company. Her bi-weekly Kelly and Company segments spotlight current food trends, kitchen tips, local restaurant and food-related business highlights, holiday menu guides, meal planning and recipes listeners can try at home. Mary's in-person cooking demo during Kelly and Company's annual holiday show is a fan favourite.

Additionally, Mary stars in A Taste of the Prairies on AMI-tv. The 2019 documentary finds Mary exploring the farm to table movement in Alberta before bringing a taste of the region back to her own kitchen for inspired recipes. Mary also brings her simple and tasty recipes to her Now We're Cooking with Mary Mammoliti segments on the weekly newsmagazine show AMI This Week.

Past and future episodes of Kitchen Confession are available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn or your preferred podcast catcher.

Kitchen Confession joins AMI's growing family of podcasts that include the previously announced Accessing Art with Amy, The Blind Reality, Low Vision Moments, A Yogi's Guide to Health and Wellness, Into You and Tales from the Halifax School for the Blind.

These podcasts join AMI-audio's stable of established programs NOW with Dave Brown, Kelly and Company, The Pulse and Double Tap Canada already available on your favourite podcast platform.

About Mary Mammoliti

Here are four things you want you to know about Mary Mammoliti.

One: She is legally blind

Two: She has Retinitis Pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease

Three: She is a cancer survivor

Four: She smiles all the time!

Mary is the HAPPIEST SHE'S EVER BEEN thanks to her deteriorating eyesight. Sounds weird? Keep reading and she will explain....

"Reading that last line may be a hard pill to swallow but truth be told, over the last few years I've had to learn how to live without fear, embrace the unknown and accept what was happening to me. I'm fortunate to have and still maintain what sight I do have, be it a mess of obstructed central vision. It's all mine! I've mourned what my life once was and now I choose to celebrate all that has yet to come."

"This transformation was not easy, and I still work at it every day. Somewhere along this road, I discovered my passion for cooking. Creating healthy recipes from scratch and reconnecting with my kitchen has allowed me to see life as a world filled with endless possibilities."

Mary is a Toronto-based food writer and cook behind Kitchen Confession. She works as a freelance recipe curator, radio and TV personality, food blogger, amateur food photographer and the host of the Kitchen Confession podcast.

Educating and speaking about vision loss is Mary's passion, inspiring others to find their light of happiness is what drives her.

As Mary says, "The bottom line is this: I'm finding the ability in my disability."

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

