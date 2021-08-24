Mary Mammoliti gets cooking alongside Canadian chefs on AMI-tv's Dish with Mary

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is excited to announce Mary Mammoliti's latest project, Dish with Mary.

Mary Mammoliti—a home cook and food blogger who is partially sighted—knows her way around the kitchen, but can she navigate her way through an at home cook-along with Canadian chefs? Each episode of Dish with Mary will focus on one chef and one dish, PLUS a lot of laughs, a bunch of tips, and tons to dish about! And Dish with Mary is truly unique: while Mary is based in Toronto, the guest chefs connect with her from across Canada using the latest audio and video technology.

Dish with Mary debuts Thursday, September 16, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App.

"Filming Dish with Mary has been a dream come true," Mary Mammoliti said. "I encourage viewers to get into their own kitchens and tackle these recipes, made with easy-to-find ingredients."

The eight Canadians Mary cooks alongside in Season one of Dish with Mary are Chef Paul Shufelt, baker Giselle Courteau, Chef Blair Lebsack, Chef Mariel Montero Sena, Chef Brad Smoliak, Chef Edgar Gutierrez, Chef Lindsay Porter and Chef Ted Reader. The recipes featured in each episode will be made available post-broadcast at AMI.ca.

Production of Dish with Mary was done with the strictest COVID-19 safety regulations in place.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Season one of Dish with Mary features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Mary Mammoliti is no stranger to AMI. Her podcast, Kitchen Confession, dives into the minds and kitchens of chefs, authors, lifestyle experts, foodie friends, bakers and brewers who share their untold kitchen confessions along with insider tips and tricks of the trade. Find Kitchen Confession on your favourite podcasting platform.

Her bi-weekly Kelly and Company segments on AMI-audio spotlight current food trends, kitchen tips, local restaurant and food-related business highlights, holiday menu guides, meal planning and recipes listeners can try at home.

Additionally, Mary stars in A Taste of the Prairies on AMI-tv. The 2019 documentary finds Mary exploring the farm to table movement in Alberta before bringing a taste of the region back to her own kitchen for inspired recipes. Mary also brings her simple and tasty recipes to her Now We're Cooking with Mary Mammoliti segments on the weekly newsmagazine show AMI This Week. Outside of AMI, Mary has shared her recipes on CTV's ever popular The Marilyn Denis Show.

About Mary Mammoliti

Mary is a Toronto-based food writer and cook behind Kitchen Confession. She works as a freelance recipe curator, radio and TV personality, food blogger, amateur food photographer and the host of the Kitchen Confession podcast.

Educating and speaking about vision loss is Mary's passion, inspiring others to find their light of happiness is what drives her.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

