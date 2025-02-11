Mary is back with new flavours to explore! Mary Mammoliti experiences all things food with Canadian culinary creatives on Season 5 of the award-winning Dish with Mary on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Mary Mammoliti is sampling delicious treats while having fascinating chats with Canadian culinary pioneers. Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), in partnership with FRANK Digital, is thrilled to announce the Season 5 return of the award-winning Dish with Mary on AMI-tv and AMI+.

Mary Mammoliti—a home cook and culinary content creator who has low vision—knows her way around the kitchen and proves it during fun cook-alongs with renowned Canadian chefs. Each episode of Dish with Mary focuses on one chef and one dish, plus a lot of laughs, a bunch of tips, and tons to dish about!

Season 5 of Dish with Mary debuts Wednesday, February 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and can be streamed on demand for free on AMI+.

"To me cooking should be fun and finding ways to make it accessible is what motivates me," Mary Mammoliti says. "I look forward to viewers joining me on my adventure across Canada where I connect with culinary celebrities and hear their stories."

The Canadians Mary cooks alongside in Season 5 of Dish with Mary are Jenna Hutchinson and Ashley Kosowan, the owners of Jenna Rae Cakes; Chef Carlo Guzzi of Carlo's Cucina; Chef Eden Hrabec of Crazyweed Kitchen; Chef Danny Beaulieu of Ånkör; Chef Phil Tees of Bluebird Wood-Fired Steakhouse; Jackie Wild and Agustin Doming, the team behind Tito Boy Restaurant; Chef Tracy Little of Sauvage; and Chef Fabrizio Rossi of Vida Cucina. The recipes featured in each episode will be made available post-broadcast at AMI.ca.

Additionally, in-depth conversations between Mary and the trailblazers of the Canadian culinary industry reveal how and why they entered this world and the passion that keeps them cooking.

The first two of eight Season 5 episodes include:

Wednesday, February 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern — "Jenna Rae Cakes"

Mary Mammoliti travels to Winnipeg to meet with twin sisters Jenna and Ashley, the owners of Jenna Rae Cakes. Together, they create showstopping cupcakes and cookie sandwiches that make their bakery stand out.

Wednesday, March 5, at 9 p.m. Eastern — "Carlo's Cucina"

Mary heads to Winnipeg Beach to meet Chef Carlo, a multiple Le Burger Week winner. They embark on an adventure before crafting one of Carlo's renowned burgers in the kitchen.

Dish with Mary was recently named "Best in Canada" by The Taste Awards, which celebrates the year's best in food, fashion and lifestyle programs on television, in film, online, streaming and on radio.

About Mary Mammoliti

Mary Mammoliti is a Toronto-based food writer and cook behind the Kitchen Confession. She works as a freelance recipe curator, radio and TV personality, food blogger and amateur food photographer. She is a regular contributor to AMI's weekday audio series Kelly & Company.

Educating and speaking about vision loss is Mary's passion, inspiring others to find their light of happiness is what drives her.

About FRANK Digital

FRANK Digital is a Winnipeg-based video production and post-production studio. They produce award-winning commercials, corporate films and series with their talented team of editors and animators. They are one of Manitoba's largest digital production companies, providing all equipment and expertise in-house.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

