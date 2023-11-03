Mary Brown's Chicken unveils limited-edition Team Feast and national contest inspired by Searchlight Pictures' NEXT GOAL WINS

The value-driven meal inspired by the film includes new menu additions - creamy, fluffy mashed potatoes and cinnamon biscuits

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Enter* for the chance to win a $5,000 travel voucher with Air Canada, a private screening, merch packs and more!

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken – the 100 per cent Canadian-owned quick service restaurant – unveiled new additions to their winter menu alongside announcing a national contest, in collaboration with Searchlight Pictures' NEXT GOAL WINS, which releases in theatres on Nov. 17.

Photo Credit: Mary Brown's Chicken (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

Taking inspiration from NEXT GOAL WINS - the new movie from Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit - the Team Feast brings family and friends together this holiday season to indulge in fried chicken and discover new additions to the menu - creamy, fluffy mashed potatoes and freshly baked cinnamon biscuits topped with cinnamon glaze. Available from Nov. 1, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, the value-driven meal is priced at only $39.99 plus tax in all regions and is ideal for sharing among four to five people. It includes:

10 pieces of Signature Chicken

New Large Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (or sub for large Taters)

Large Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (or sub for large Taters) New Four Cinnamon Biscuits (or sub for classic Biscuits)

Four Cinnamon Biscuits (or sub for classic Biscuits) One Medium Salad

One Medium Gravy

Dining solo? There's a deal for that! The Feast for One deal is priced at $9.99 plus tax in all regions and includes two pieces of Signature Chicken, individual Mashed Potatoes (or sub for small Taters), a Cinnamon Biscuit (or sub for classic Biscuit) and a drink.

"As we approach the holiday season, we want the Mary Brown's menu to bring people together," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, MBI Brands Inc. "The Team Feast was a perfect way to encourage togetherness between family, friends and community, over delicious fried chicken and exciting new sides. The Feast for One allows individuals to enjoy the same meal at a great price."

That's not all! From Nov. 1, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 Canadians coast-to-coast will have the chance to win incredible prizes, including a $5,000 travel voucher to Air Canada, a private screening of NEXT GOAL WINS at the nearest available theatre, Mary Brown's for a year, $500 gift card to Mary Brown's, merch packs and more!

Don't miss your chance to enter and see NEXT GOAL WINS when it hits theatres on Nov. 17!

*Contest ends Jan. 1, 2024. Contest is open to residents of Canada, excluding Quebec. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. For contest rules and regulations, visit www.marybrowns.com/winnerwinner.

To learn more, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 244 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

More about NEXT GOAL WINS

Directed by Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and based on a true story, NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamously known for its brutal 31-0 loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn around the world's worst soccer team in this heartfelt underdog comedy.

Facebook: @20thCenturyStudiosCanada

X: @20thCenturyCA

Instagram: @20thcenturystudioscanada

YouTube: @20thCenturyStudiosCanada

For further information:

Becca Logan, rock-it promotions inc., [email protected]

Angie Gardner, rock-it promotions inc., [email protected]

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken