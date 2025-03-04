Mary Brown's Chicken Turns Up the Heat with New Hot Honey Sandwich for Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Calling all daredevils! Mary Brown's Chicken is turning up the heat with the launch of its new Hot Honey Sandwich to celebrate the release of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, now streaming exclusively on Disney+. To align with the series' two-episode premiere, this bold new creation is designed for those who crave intense, delicious flavours with a perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

New Mary Brown's Chicken Hot Honey Sandwich (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

The Hot Honey Sandwich features a 100% Canadian boneless chicken breast fillet, generously smothered in Mary Brown's Chicken's signature Hot Honey sauce. This unique sauce combines the natural sweetness of honey with an intense chili pepper kick, delivering a bold, fiery flavour that will excite the taste buds. The sandwich is fully loaded with crispy jalapeño bits, spicy mayo, pickles and tangy Monterey Jack cheese, all piled on a soft, buttery brioche bun for the ultimate flavour-packed experience.

As part of the Hot Honey Sandwich launch, Mary Brown's Chicken is excited to team up with Marvel Television to celebrate the release of Daredevil: Born Again, which is now streaming on Disney+. This highly anticipated new series features bold action and heart-pounding excitement – the perfect pairing for the Hot Honey Sandwich with its bold, intense flavour.

"We wanted to create a sandwich that truly ignites your tastebuds," says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Brown's Chicken. "The Hot Honey Sandwich is for those who love intense, bold flavours that pack a punch. And it's not for the faint of heart, either. It's a sandwich for the adventurous who crave that next-level kick, and the perfect way to fight hunger while watching Daredevil: Born Again. So be sure to try the Hot Honey Sandwich. We dare you!"

In addition to the Hot Honey Sandwich, Mary Brown's Chicken is also offering fans the opportunity to turn up the heat on their other menu items with the Hot Honey sauce available as a topping for Mary Brown's Pop-ins, Tenders, and Wings. Whether tossed on crispy wings or served alongside tender chicken pieces, the Hot Honey sauce is the perfect way to add heat to any dish.

For a limited time, fans can enjoy the Hot Honey Sandwich as part of a combo for just $11.99. This special price will be available for the first three weeks of the launch, making it the perfect time to try the bold new flavour at a great value. Plus, Mary Brown's Chicken fans will get an exclusive chance to unlock the Hot Honey Sandwich through the brand's secret menu on the MBC app.

Mary Brown's Chicken is proud to bring this exciting new menu item to its fans, continuing its long-standing tradition of offering exciting and bold flavours. The brand has taken a 360-degree marketing approach with this launch in collaboration with Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again to ensure the Hot Honey Sandwich is front and center in the minds of thrill-seekers across Canada.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

About Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again

In "Daredevil: Born Again," Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman & Chris Ord, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Stream Marvel Television's all-new series "Daredevil: Born Again" now only on Disney+.

