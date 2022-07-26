Mary Brown's Chicken to Donate $2 from Every Meal, Combo and Feast in Support of BGC Canada on July 27

BGC Canada has been the national charity partner for Mary Brown's Chicken since early 2021. This is their second annual fundraising day for BGC. The brand is proud to support BGC's mission of helping all children and youth reach their full potential, inspired by their slogan: Opportunity Changes Everything .

On Wednesday, Mary Brown's President and COO, Hadi Chahin, will be joined by BGC Canada President, Owen Charters, at Mary Brown's 114 Ellesmere Avenue location in Scarborough to personally thank guests for their support. Additionally, all Mary Brown's corporate employees across Canada will visit a Mary Brown's location on July 27th to personally show their appreciation. A limited-time return visit coupon offering two pieces of Signature Chicken & small Taters for CAD 4.99 plus taxes will be given to guests as an extra special thank you.

"We believe that helping children reach their full potential is an extremely worthwhile and meaningful cause," says Hadi Chahin, President and COO, Mary Brown's Chicken, "Through the day's effort and our continued support, we hope to not only raise funds for BGC Canada, but also raise awareness about the amazing work they do for Canadian children coast to coast."

BGC President, Owen Charters, adds, "This is our second year celebrating BGC Day with Mary Brown's Chicken and we're thankful for the continued support their team, franchisees, and guests have shown us. Campaigns like this allow our organization to fund programs that help remove barriers and create opportunities for kids and teens across Canada."

Both sharing roots in Atlantic Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken and BGC Canada have a longstanding history of philanthropy and community caring in their organizations.

Chahin concludes, "The success of BGC day is, of course, about the generosity of our guests, but it's also about the hard work and commitment of our franchisees, who share our passion for their communities and for this cause."

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, BGC Clubs open their doors to young people and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, trained staff and volunteers help young people realize positive outcomes in academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Visit bgccan.com and follow on social media @BGCCAN

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 200 locations across Canada and growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated since 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary® chicken sandwich, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken & Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's has been awarded one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and boasts 17 years of consecutive same-store sales growth.

