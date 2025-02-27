Mary Brown's Chicken Accelerates Global Expansion and Sets to Enter New Markets

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken, Canada's fastest-growing chicken quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, is excited to announce significant international expansion across multiple new markets as part of its bold growth strategy. The iconic Canadian brand, known internationally as MB Chicken, will continue to expand its footprint in existing markets such as Mexico and the UK, while also introducing its signature hand-crafted menu and proprietary cooking method to new locations across the globe in 2025 and beyond.

"As we continue to build on our success in Canada, we are excited to bring Mary Brown's Chicken to more countries, including Pakistan and India, while growing in Mexico and the UK," says Tony Samuelson, President and Global Chief Operating Officer. "Our Made Fresh from Scratch promise and commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality resonates across diverse food cultures and we're thrilled to share our fresh, flavourful offerings with new communities around the world."

Expansion Highlights

Pakistan: Mary Brown's Chicken will open its first locations in Lahore, with two restaurants launching simultaneously in the upscale DHA Sector 5 and the brand-new Doleman Mall. Additionally, a drive-thru location is under construction, set to open in Q2 of 2025, with plans for an opening in Capital Islamabad by the end of 2025.

India: Starting in April 2025, Mary Brown's Chicken will open a new location every month this year, with initial focus on New Delhi and the Punjab State.

Mexico: Mary Brown's Chicken is set to open four drive-thru locations on prime streets in Merida, along with a concession in the city's Baseball Stadium, further extending its presence in this exciting market.

United Kingdom: Mary Brown's Chicken is gearing up for openings in Preston and Southampton in March and April 2025, with additional locations already in development in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey and across England.

These key openings mark an exciting period of global growth for Mary Brown's Chicken, following successful international ventures in Northern Ireland, England and Mexico in 2024. The brand is aiming to open 150 international locations over the next five years as part of its broader vision to become a leading player in the global quick-service restaurant landscape.

Mary Brown's Chicken's success is driven by its commitment to high-quality, made-from-scratch food, including signature items like the Big Mary sandwich and hand-cut Taters. The brand's proprietary cooking method, which involves hand-cutting and hand-breading chicken daily with a signature blend of spices, ensures that every meal delivers the same fresh, flavourful experience that customers know and love.

"Our menu combines traditional recipes with innovative new offerings that reflect local tastes while staying true to our Canadian roots," says Tony Samuelson. "Our recent launch of the K-Crunch sandwich, inspired by Korean flavours, is an example of how we continue to innovate while maintaining the classic Mary Brown's Chicken experience."

With over 280 locations across Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken remains focused on its domestic growth as well, aiming to expand to 500 locations while continuing to build its international presence.

Mary Brown's Chicken continues to build on its legacy of 18 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and has earned the prestigious Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 years in a row from the Canadian Franchise Association.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

