Mary Brown's Chicken set to donate $2 from every meal, feast and combo sold on July 31 to support BGC Canada, the country's largest dedicated youth-serving organization

This BGC Day, Mary Brown's Chicken will endeavor to raise $100,000 to give back in a big way and further support BGC Canada's life changing youth initiatives.

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Opportunity Changes Everything as Mary Brown's Chicken is set to host their BGC Day, an annual fundraising initiative across all Mary Brown's Chicken locations, this Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in support of BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).

Every location nationwide will be donating CAD 2.00 from each meal, feast and combo sold to support BGC Canada's life-changing work. And in the spirit of generosity, members of Mary Brown's Chicken Senior Leadership Team will be visiting a local Toronto BGC Club to donate warm meals.

Mary Brown's Chicken, a National Corporate Partner of BGC Canada, also encourages Canadians to make donations directly through the charity or at coin donation boxes this BGC Day to help create opportunities for underserved children and youth across the country.

"This marks our 3rd year celebrating BGC Day with Mary Brown's Chicken and we are deeply grateful for their continued support," said Owen Charters, President & CEO of BGC Canada. "Our shared values continue to shine bright as BGC Day helps us to create life-changing opportunities for countless children across the county."

As a BGC Canada partner, Mary Brown's Chicken is proud to continue supporting BGC Canada. In fact, since the partnership commenced, Mary Brown's Chicken has raised $544,000 for BGC Canada, $180,000 of which was raised during BGC Day.

Together, Mary Brown's Chicken and BGC Canada invite Canadians to indulge in their favourite meal on July 31 to help Canadian children coast-to-coast realize their full potential through opportunities and access.

Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 260 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

About BGC CANADA

For 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, BGC Clubs open their doors to young people and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, trained staff and volunteers help young people realize positive outcomes in academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Visit bgccan.com and follow-on social media @BGCCAN.

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

