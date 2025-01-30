Mary Brown's Chicken Scores Big with New "Big Game Box" and Exclusive Sports Fan Deals

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for the biggest sports moments of 2025 – and the best way to enjoy them. With the highly anticipated football game, thrilling basketball action, and the intense international hockey tournament, February is packed with excitement.

And what's the best way to enjoy all these epic games? With amazing food and the new Big Game Box from Mary Brown's Chicken, of course.

Mary Brown's Chicken Big Game Box (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

Available from January 21 to February 24, 2025, the Big Game Box is packed with 30 crispy, flavourful wings, shareable taters and two mouthwatering sauces. Whether you're hosting everyone for the highly anticipated halftime show, cheering for your favourites on the court or watching hockey's greatest go head-to-head on the ice, the Big Game Box provides everything you need for a game-day feast – all for just $36.99!

"We know that when Canadians watch sports, they want to share the experience with friends and family — and they want great food to go with it. That's why we're introducing the Big Game Box, a hearty, shareable option that's perfect for any game-day occasion," says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Brown's Chicken. "Our wings are a fan favourite, and we're excited to offer an unbeatable deal to fuel your next sports party or even a cozy night in front of the TV."

To take things up a notch, Mary Brown's Chicken is offering an exclusive giveaway for app users. Every purchase of a Big Game Box through the MB app will automatically enter you for a chance to win one of three Big Game Prize Boxes. Each prize box is filled with incredible rewards, including a Mary Brown's Chicken Gift Card, Sport Chek Gift Card, and a DAZN Subscription — everything you need to get in on all the action.

To make sure fans can enjoy game-day eats no matter where they are, Mary Brown's Chicken is also offering an unbeatable Buy One, Get One Free deal on 6 Wings for third party delivery orders. Whether you're hosting a watch party, feeding a crowd for dinner, or just treating yourself to a delicious snack, Mary Brown's Chicken wings are the perfect way to satisfy your cravings while cheering for your favourite teams.

The Big Game Box is available to order in-store, for delivery, on the MB app, and on third-party delivery apps.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

