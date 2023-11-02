Mary Brown's Chicken rings in National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day with a delicious deal on Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich

Canada's premier fried chicken destination is claiming Nov. 9 as Big Mary® Day with a mouthwatering deal for just six bucks.

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - This National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day Mary Brown's Chicken is celebrating Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, The Big Mary®, offering Canadians coast-to-coast an irresistible deal they won't want to miss.

Photo Credit : Mary Brown’s Chicken (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

Canadians will be able to ring in National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day with a massive deal. On Thurs, Nov. 9 only, Mary Brown's Chicken is featuring the Big Mary® or Spicy Big Mary sandwich and a 355ml pop for only $6, available in-store and on the Mary Brown's app. That's not all, through third party delivery apps (Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash), customers can Buy One Get One Free with the purchase of the Big Mary® or Spicy Big Mary sandwich at regular cost.

There's a reason the Big Mary® is named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, it's made in store from a whole Canada Grade A chicken breast, hand-breaded in a signature recipe, fried to golden perfection, and served with mayo and lettuce on a soft sesame seed bun with a pickle slice on top. That's something to celebrate!

"We're constantly thinking of ways to ensure our guests feel valued, and we've found jumping on internet inspired event days with promotion to support has been really impactful," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer of MBI Brands. "National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day gives our guests the opportunity to enjoy a Mary Brown's favourite at a special value price, while encouraging new guests to try the same."

This deal is only available on Thurs, Nov. 9, don't miss out on the chance to celebrate Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, the famous Big Mary®. To learn more, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has nearly 300 locations across Canada and is growing rapidly. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

