Mary Brown's Chicken Partners with Toronto Blue Jays™ Closer Jordan Romano for Tongue-in-Cheek Campaign to Promote MB App

"We wanted to promote the amazing offers and savings available exclusively on the Mary Brown's app," states Jeff Barlow, VP Marketing, Mary Brown's Chicken. "And then we realized that connecting savings on our app with Jordan Romano's historic save record could be funny, memorable and very effective – a series sweep, so to speak."

The clincher? Not only is Romano an outstanding closer, he's also Canadian. In fact, he was born and raised in Markham, where Mary Brown's Chicken is headquartered.

The foundation of the Romano campaign is a TV commercial, airing nationwide on Rogers media platforms from July 7 to October 5. In the ad, Romano makes a few great 'saves', including catching a Big Mary® before it accidentally drops to the floor. There'll be plenty of support in other media and in Mary Brown's stores nationwide.

"Apps are an important part of the future of the quick-serve business, and we plan to grow MB app downloads substantially this year," continues Barlow. "Beyond the convenience and rewards, we're planning to achieve that growth with fantastic value offers every month, exclusive to the app."

"But for you to save like Romano, you got to have the MB app," Barlow concludes with a smile.

About Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 200 locations across Canada and growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated since 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary® chicken sandwich, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken & Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's has been awarded one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and boasts 17 years of consecutive same-store sales growth.

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @MaryBrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

™ TORONTO BLUE JAYS, bird head design and all related marks and designs are trademarks and/or copyright of Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership, used under licence.

For additional information, please contact:

Sarah Harris, rock-it promotions, [email protected]

Kasserine Nifras, rock-it promotions, [email protected]

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken