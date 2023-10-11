Mary Brown's Chicken launches the NEW Double Big Mary Sandwich for a limited time only

How do you elevate Canada's best chicken sandwich? You double it!

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Listen up Canada! Mary Brown's Chicken is ringing in the cooler months with a mouth-watering new menu item that you do not want to miss. The 100 per cent Canadian-owned chicken brand is introducing the first ever DOUBLE Big Mary, boosting Canada's favourite chicken sandwich to double the deliciousness.

Photo Credit: Mary Brown’s Chicken (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

For only two weeks, beginning Oct. 17, Mary Brown's Chicken is offering the Double Big Mary for the first time ever. Proudly known as Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, customers can now devour double the deliciousness with two grade A chicken breasts, coated in mayo and lettuce, and sitting on a warm sesame bun, all prepared with top quality ingredients.

"As we enter the final stretch of 2023, our team at Mary Brown's carefully considered what menu promotions would excite our guests. There is only one way we could improve Canada's best chicken sandwich. That is to double it!" says Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer at MBI Brands Inc. "We are excited to serve the iconic Big Mary® in double format, just as much as our guests will be excited to devour it."

That's not all! Customers who purchase the Double Big Mary through the Mary Brown's App will benefit from double the points that can be used towards FREE food rewards!

To learn more about the limited-edition Double Big Mary, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 244 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com .

