Mary Brown's Chicken is proud to introduce a Korean-inspired fried chicken sandwich to the Canadian QSR market

Canadians are invited to satisfy their palates and try the new globally inspired and locally sourced menu item in restaurants nationwide

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken – the 100 per cent Canadian-owned quick service restaurant – is announcing the launch of a new Korean-inspired fried chicken sandwich: the K-Crunch. Available starting Tuesday, March 26th, 2024, at locations nationwide, the new LTO is the latest in the Mary Brown's Chicken sandwich lineup.

According to the 2024 Technomic Global Restaurants Trends Forecast, Korean inspired menu offerings will be hotter than ever across the globe this year. Canadians are right on-trend as they continue to expand their palates with new flavours, textures, and focus on globally influenced foods to satisfy their food cravings.

Leaning into this trend, the K-Crunch includes a crispy whole Canada Grade A chicken breast that is carefully coated in a soy garlic glaze sauce inspired by Korean flavour profiles, which sits atop spicy coleslaw and tangy pickles and topped with crunchy fried onion bits and spicy mayo in between a premium brioche bun.

This mouth-watering sandwich tastes outstanding on its own or complemented with a combo deal comprising of Taters made from whole potatoes and grown by Canadian farmers and a can of cold pop. The entire meal is only $11.99* for a limited time!

"This sandwich has been a long time coming, and we are thrilled to expand our offerings into new and unchartered territory in the Canadian QSR market," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, MBI Brands. "Our approach to this sandwich takes inspiration from celebrated signature Korean flavours, but through our unique culinary lens and approach to creating a great-tasting menu."

To commemorate the occasion, Mary Brown's Chicken is offering free K-Crunch Sandwiches to the first 50 guests at Mary Brown's restaurants across the country on March 26th, 2024. Guests are encouraged to visit their local locations for their first taste of this exciting new menu item. The K-Crunch sandwich will be available in-store, through third-party apps and the Mary Brown's App. The free sandwich offer is only valid for the first 50 guests, in-store only.

*FAQ:

The free K-Crunch Sandwich is available for the first 50 guests ONLY, with ONE free sandwich per guest.

No purchase is required.

Available at all MB stores Canada -wide. Not available at MB Express locations.

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has 260 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 percent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh local ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years. To learn more about Mary Brown's, please visit www.marybrowns.com.

