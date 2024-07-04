Mary Brown's Chicken invites Canadians to dig in on National Fried Chicken Day with the return of its beloved $4.99 value deal

It's the most wonderful time of the year! National Fried Chicken Day is back and so is Mary Brown Chicken's irresistible deal on its Signature Chicken and Taters

TORONTO, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - It's that time of the year again, Canada! National Fried Chicken Day is right around the corner and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Mary Brown's Chicken is offering an incredible deal on its beloved fried chicken.

For the third year, on July 6, the 100 per cent Canadian-owned and operated quick service restaurant will bring back its incredibly popular $4.99 value deal on Signature Chicken so that fans of the much-loved comfort food can mark the annual day the right way – by eating tasty fried chicken, of course!

National Fried Chicken Day (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

For one day only, Canadians from coast to coast will be able to pick up Mary Brown's Chicken Signature 2 Piece Chicken & Taters for only $4.99 plus tax. Customers will be able to select Regular, Spicy and Honey BBQ flavours for their signature chicken, which is always hand-cut, breaded and cooked fresh in-store. It's the Mary Brown Chicken's way, which also includes using only Grade-A Canadian chicken that is cooked using a unique method that crispens the chicken on the outside while keeping it juicy on the inside.

"We know how popular our Signature Chicken is across the country, so we wanted to give our loyal fans the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal together with loved ones at an incredible price. And what better day to offer this fantastic deal than on National Fried Chicken Day? It's the perfect time to come together as a community and enjoy some mouthwatering fried chicken and tasty taters," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, Mary Brown's Chicken.

Customers can place their orders through the Mary Brown's Chicken app or in-person at their local restaurant. This specific offer does not extend to third-party delivery services, however, the deal on delivery is $7.99 plus applicable tax and charges.

More about Mary Brown's Chicken

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 260 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. The brand started out with only three stores but as its reputation grew for quality, mouth-watering food, so did the franchise. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's is proudly the Official Chicken Restaurant of the Toronto Blue Jays.™ Mary Brown's boasts 18 years of consecutive same-store sales growth and has been awarded the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 13 consecutive years.

Sarah Harris, [email protected]